Local libraries prepare for 2025 budget votes

Libraries across the North Fork will hold their annual budget votes this year in April and May. Find more information about your library’s 2025-26 budget below.

Riverhead Free Library The total budget tax levy for Riverhead Free Library for the 2025-26 budget year is $5,200,000, an increase of 5.61%. The proposed levy pierces the tax levy cap by $201,667.

The overall library operating cost for the budget year is $5,537,500 — an jump of $350,845 over last year.

The average home in the Riverhead Central School District, assessed at $45,075, will pay roughly $308.35 in taxes. This amounts to an estimated $17.15 more in taxes for the average homeowner over last year.

Capital improvement projects at the library — including Browsing Room renovations and a new coffee bar — account for $138,000 of the budget, according to director Kerrie McMullen-Smith. The same amount was allocated last year for capital improvements.

Three seats are open on the library’s Board of Trustees. Incumbents Carlos Alvarez, current treasurer, and William Sandback, current secretary, are running for reelection, alongside newcomer Mike Dubois, a former trustee for the Mastics-Moriches-Shirley Community Library.

A new $10,000 budget line was created for a “library of things” in Riverhead. “Many other libraries in Suffolk have these popular non-traditional items available for checkout to their patrons,” Ms. McMullen-Smith said. “We plan to build a collection of equipment and gadgets such as musical instruments, backyard games, hand tools and fishing poles that you can borrow with your library card.”

The vote will be held at the library Tuesday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For registration information, call the district clerk at 631-369-4724.

North Shore Public Library The 2025-26 proposed budget tax levy is $3,780,680, a hike of 2% over last year’s budget. The overall proposed operating budget amount is $4,016,008.

Library director Laura Hawrey said the proposed increase will support programming for children, teens and adults, upgraded technology, an improved children’s play space, an expanded makerspace and overall facility maintenance. Separate budget lines will help bolster online resources such as eBooks, movies and music.

Museum passes and discounted tickets, available through the library, allow patrons to explore local attractions and learn more about the world without concern about financial strain. This, Ms. Hawrey said, is something that families appreciate and enjoy.

“The library board and staff recognize that this institution is not only a place where you can pick up a novel or get help printing out forms,” Ms. Hawrey said. “It is a community hub where people meet up with friends for their local knitting group, attend an exercise class with supportive companions or decide to take an art class for the first time while connecting with other human beings.

“As dedicated as we are to providing a variety of materials, popular programs, and technology, we are equally dedicated to the well-being of the residents who use this space as a means to reach out to those around them,” she said.

Board president William Schiavo’s seat is the only one up for reelection. He is running unopposed.

The budget vote will be held April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., in the library’s young adult room. For more information, call 631-929-4488.

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library

The library’s proposed tax levy comes to $1,984,814 — a 4.01% increase — for the July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, budget year, according to library director Rosemary Winters.

The overall budget, including not only tax revenue but revenue from other sources such as state grants, donations and fundraising, is $2,049,157, an increase of 4.21%. No capital projects are included in this year’s budget.

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library offers a robust downloadable collection in addition to its traditional library services.

“We pride ourselves in offering a wide array of programming for all of our community members of all ages,” Ms. Winters said. “Each year, we work to expand our reach by finding new talents, new points of interest and new collaborations with our surrounding community organizations. Community input is key to our success, and we always welcome it.”

She added that the library will launch a podcast in the near future.

There are no open positions on the library’s board of seven trustees this year. Voting for trustee positions occurs at the annual board meeting in June rather than during the community’s annual budget vote.

The budget vote will take place at the library Tuesday, April 8, from 2 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 631-734-6360.

Southold Free Library

The proposed tax levy is $1,236,872, which falls within the 2% tax increase cap. The total operating budget is $1,260,454, an increase of $14,467 from last year.

No capital projects are slated for 2025-26.

Southold Free Library offers a variety of programs, including museum passes, a library of things and a vibrant collection of downloadable materials for reading, viewing and listening, as well as year-round programs on a variety of interests.

“The library is a meeting place for all age groups, with children and teens using the spaces for games, play, work and social engagement,” said library director Caroline MacArthur said. “Adults enjoy using the computers, reading the papers, studying and much more.”

No library trustees will be elected during the annual budget vote. New board members for the Southold library are instead elected at the annual meeting of the association, which will occur Aug. 13.

The budget vote will be held Friday, May 16, from 3 to 9 p.m. in the Southold High School gymnasium. For more information, call 631-765-2077.

Floyd Memorial Library

East Marion, Greenport and Orient residents will have the opportunity to vote on Floyd Memorial Library’s 2025-26 budget on Tuesday, May 20, at Greenport High School or Oysterponds Elementary School.

The final draft of the library’s proposed budget had not been finalized by press time, but will be available after the Board of Trustees’ April 7 meeting.

Library director Ellen Nasto said the library staff are looking forward to a year of concerts, book discussions, art classes, art exhibits and a summer chock-full of children’s programs — all of which are free of charge for the public.

“We’re proud of the services that we offer the community and are grateful for the support of the residents of Greenport, East Marion and Orient,” Ms. Nasto said. “In these uncertain times, our patrons are our best advocates; please tell our lawmakers that libraries are important and deserve the funding they receive!”