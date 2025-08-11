Marking 50 years of the first Polish Town fair

The 50th anniversary Polish Town street fair is set to kick off Aug. 16, and will feature traditional Polish outfits and food and, of course, the Polish Eagle. (Courtesy photo)

Back in 1974, a group of Polish Town community members took a trip to Poland. These 19 Riverhead residents became inspired and came back with an idea: to make their town look like the tiny villages and towns in Poland.

The next year, while celebrations for Riverhead’s bicentennial were in full swing, the Polish Town Civic Association was formed. The group wanted to hold their own celebration as well, and through meetings and discussions, the idea for a street fair and polka festival was born. On Saturday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 17, they will mark the 50th anniversary of that first fair.

They missed a few years due to COVID, but the fair returned last year. Even before that, though, the association was having a bit of trouble working and getting new members. A new board was elected in 2023 and has been working hard — not just to get the fair back up and running, but also to expand the group.

“The Polish Town, I think, has changed. The demographic changed a bit compared to what it was 50 years ago,” said Stephanie Galka, vice president of the association. “The Polish farmers and their families, that’s who were there. But people have expanded where they’re living, it’s not central in Polish Town. Although a lot of our members that are here do live in the area or the surrounding areas, it’s more diversified, the neighborhoods.”

Shannon Clifford, the group’s secretary, said they need more active members, currently having 50. She said the thing that has helped and saved them is that there is a very large first-generation Polish community in the area, and they have stepped up to offer support. There’s even a Polish school in Riverhead, Polska Szkoła, that their kids all go to. “A lot of the very active members that they’ve gained in the last couple of years are from that community, and they’re really helping us out,” Ms. Clifford said.

This year’s festivities commence at 10 a.m. Saturday and end at 10 p.m. with a dance party. Sunday’s slate will also begin at 10 a.m., with the festival ending at 6 p.m. There will be music and performances, a beer garden, a petting zoo, pony rides and more. There will also be, for the first time, a pierogi-eating contest. Ms. Galka and Ms. Clifford won’t be participating, but they may act as judges.

About 20,000 people came out for the inaugural fair in 1975. There were about 50 booths, 900 pounds of kielbasa and 25 barrels of beer. Those numbers may seem like a lot, but they’re small compared to the crowds the event draws these days.

Now, the fair attracts well over 100,000 across the weekend, features around 200 booths, and consumes more than 2,000 pounds of kielbasa and over 100 barrels of beer. For beer fans, Polish beer is a must-try, differing greatly from common American options. Whether you’re new to the fair or not, Ms. Galka and Ms. Clifford think there’s something for everyone.

“We have the traditional Polish stuff going on, but then there’s also the modern twist, which is nice,” Ms. Clifford said. “And then we have the two areas, like we’ll have the beer garden here under the tent with a DJ, and then a band on Saturday night, and then music out there. So there’s just something for everybody. There’ll be things for kids and there’ll be different kinds of food, not just Polish food, too, in case you just don’t like that.”

The fair also acts as, by far, the largest and main fundraiser for the group. The money raised allows the association to complete renovations, hold events and keep going. It’s a meaningful weekend for the group and the Polish community, but it’s a lot of fun, too.

“For me, it’s the sounds and the smells and the vibe and the vibrancy of the weekend,” Ms. Galka said. “The energy is wonderful, people are having a grand time, there’s dancing. Even if it’s a cloudy day, there’s still somebody who’s playing music. We have a pianist coming to play for the start of Sunday morning. I think the dancing and the handmade costumes and the vibrancy of those colors and the beading are just things you’re not going to see on the regular and get to experience.”

Oh, and if you decide to head out and enjoy the fair, you might just get a chance to take a picture with the Polish Eagle, too.