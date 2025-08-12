2025 Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race results and photos

The 2025 Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race was a hit again this year. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

A corrugated flotilla once again dominated the Peconic River Saturday, Aug. 9, when the cardboard boat race returned to Riverhead. The annual event brings paddlers of all ages together in homemade vessels for all-day antics. Boats must be constructed of only three materials: cardboard, duct tape, and latex paint. The Riverhead Police, Coast Guard, and Peconic Bay Squadron were on hand for safety.

“They’re out there in kayaks and we have volunteers to assist people getting in and out of their boats in the water,” Liz O’Shaughnessy, executive director of the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, who organized the race said. “Part of the fun are the boats that sink.”

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 21 Previous Arrow Next Arrow The 2025 Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race was a hit again this year. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

2025 Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race Winners:

Youth Division ( all crew under 12) “Salty Sea Dogs,” time 1:52

“Salty Sea Dogs,” time 1:52 Grand National Regatta (all crew over 12) “Going Merry,” time 2:05

“Going Merry,” time 2:05 Yacht Club Regatta (Mixed age crew) TIE “Lady Liberty” and “Onions,” time 1:40

TIE “Lady Liberty” and “Onions,” time 1:40 Outlaw Race (Any boat still afloat can race again!) “Lady Liberty”

Special Award Categories: