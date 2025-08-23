The cosmetic upgrades to an old PBMC trauma room bring the comforts of home into a medical setting, where children can feel safe, calm and cared for (courtesy photo).

Hospital emergency rooms can be a little chaotic at times, and for children seeking treatment, entering this environment may heighten their fears and anxiety.

That is why Peconic Bay Medical Center recently unveiled its newest dedicated pediatric room within its emergency department, where children now have a stress-free space to receive the care they need.

Following the opening of its new trauma room last year during its larger emergency department expansion, PBMC was able to transform a 370 square-foot former trauma room into a child-friendly treatment space, which is the first of its kind in Eastern Suffolk County, according to the hospital’s news release.

“This space gives us the ability to care for children in a way that’s developmentally appropriate and family-centered,” said Ninfa Mehta, chair of emergency medicine at Peconic Bay Medical Center. “Whether for short-term observation or urgent treatment, this setup gives our care teams, and parents, greater flexibility and focus.”

The redesigned room includes two curtained beds, essential emergency care equipment and convertible sofas, so parents never have to leave their child’s side. The detachment from the general emergency room area enhances both clinical care and emotional support. Additionally, the cosmetic upgrades bring the comforts of home into a medical setting, where children can feel safe, calm and cared for.

“This initiative reflects our continued focus on compassionate, community-driven care,” said Amy Loeb, PBMC president, in a news release. “Transforming this space ensures that children and their families have an environment designed for healing, comfort and peace of mind, when they need it most.”

PBMC recognized Marie and Emanuel Arturi of Laurel at the Aug. 15 ribbon-cutting for their support of the project, which will be in loving memory of their daughter, Daniella. Daniella Arturi passed away at 7 months old almost 30 years ago from complications of a rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA).

“This milestone is a testament to the deep roots of philanthropic support we are so fortunate to have,” Ms. Loeb said. “We are incredibly grateful to the Arturi family for their generosity in helping us build what’s best for our youngest community members.”

Under the guidance of PBMC’s new chair of pediatrics, Brenda Marcano-Benfante, the Riverhead-based hospital continues to strengthen its collaboration between emergency care and pediatric services. Emergency department physicians at PBMC trained to manage a wide range of pediatric emergencies will staff the new pediatric room.

“Children deserve the highest standard of care at every stage of life, especially in times of emergency,” said Dr. Marcano-Benfante. “We are committed to ensuring that families across the East End have access to expert pediatric care when they need it most, and this new space is one important step in building a healthier future for our community’s children.”

For more information about Peconic Bay Medical Center, visit pbmc.northwell.edu.