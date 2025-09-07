Jet skiers rescued in Sound by Riverhead Police

A view of Jamesport’s Iron Pier Beach. (Credit: file photo)

On Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3:47 p.m., the Riverhead Town Police received a call reporting that two people had fallen off a jet ski in Long Island Sound and were in distress.

Police reported that the Riverhead Town Police Dive/Rescue team launched their marine rescue vessel and responded to the scene about three-quarters of a mile northeast of Iron Pier Beach. The Jamesport Fire Department and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene.

According to police, the individuals were rescued approximately a quarter of a mile from their jet ski.

They were transported to Iron Pier Beach, police said, where they were treated by the Volunteer Ambulance Corps and then taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further treatment of minor injuries.

The jet ski was recovered and turned over to family members.