Brent Henry, 61, faces 25 years to life in prison for the shooting of 23-year-old Ines Reyes in 2023 (courtesy photo).

A 61-year-old Riverhead man was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday, Oct. 2, for fatally shooting his niece’s boyfriend multiple times following a confrontation.

Brent Henry gunned down Ines Reyes of East Patchogue, 23, after the two had a verbal confrontation that turned into a fistfight on Aug. 18, 2023 inside the Bellport home Mr. Reyes shared with Mr. Henry’s niece.

“Mr. Reyes was one month away from becoming a father when the defendant made the senseless decision to murder him,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said after the jury’s verdict. “We can never give the victim’s daughter the chance to meet her father, but hopefully today’s verdict brings the family some measure of closure.”

After the initial confrontation at the Bellport residence, the couple left and went to a home on Amsterdam Avenue in East Patchogue to be with family members.

The uncle followed them there and again got into an argument with Mr. Reyes before the two men exchanged punches.

Mr. Henry then went to his vehicle, retrieved a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun and shot Mr. Reyes multiple times in front of his girlfriend.

Mr. Reyes was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he died. Police arrested Mr. Henry the next day.

Mr. Henry was also convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Friday, Nov. 7.