Sports roundup: Four score in Riverhead’s shutout field hockey win

Chemistry within the Riverhead varsity field hockey team was evident in their 2-0 win over Lindenhurst. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Field Hockey

Oct. 6: Riverhead 4, Newfield 0

After losing four games in a row, jeopardizing their playoff hopes, Riverhead got a huge win over Newfield to get the train back running in the right direction. The win improved their record to 4-5 with five games to play. Riverhead got goals from Kyleigh Lennon, Emma Kennedy, Abigail Maaiki and Karlie Nohejl. Lennon also collected two assists. Riverhead scored all four goals in the second half. Riverhead will host Sachem East Friday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: Eastport-South Manor 6, Shoreham-Wading River 0

The Wildcats, after winning six straight matches to start the season, have scuffled as of late, losing the last two of three. After a heartbreaking 2-3 loss to Smithtown West, the most recent loss to ESM puts a top seed in the playoffs in danger. Six games remain on the schedule to secure a high seed in the playoffs and top goal scorer Madison Herr (17 goals) is set to lead the way. Shoreham-Wading River (7-2) will host Bayport-Blue Point (10-0) Thursday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 7: Shoreham-Wading River 5, Southampton 1

Shoreham-Wading River keeps rolling within division play. With the lopsided victory over Southampton, the Wildcats have improved to 7-1-1 in League III play to place them right at the top of the standings as the regular season slowly comes to a halt. In the victory over Southampton, goals were scored by Shealyn Varbero, Brenna Molinelli, Mia Mangano and Alexis Cordano. Mangano already has 18 goals in her senior campaign. The Wildcats will travel to Islip Thursday, Oct. 9, for a 4 p.m. opening whistle.

Oct. 6: Riverhead 8, Wyandanch 1

Riverhead exploded for its biggest goal output of the season against Wyandanch. Last season, the team scored three goals in total all year long. It looks like the developmental league is helping build a solid core. The Blue Waves got goals from players all over the lineup, including Ellie Cammarota, Evelyn Velasquez, Katherine Gonzalez, Kimberly Monroy, Maggie Morgan, Beibhinn Purcell and Evelyn Skop. Sky Hervan made seven saves in the win. Riverhead (5-6, 5-2) will host East Hampton (9-0, 7-0) Thursday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 6: Bay Shore 3, Riverhead 2

Riverhead was so close to upsetting the No. 1 team in League I. Bay Shore, sporting an 11-0 record coming into the match, was shellshocked early. Riverhead (2-9) won the first two sets in front of their home stands, 25-17 and 25-22. Bay Shore rallied to force a fifth and final set and came away with the victory, 15-12. Riverhead will host William Floyd Friday, Oct. 10, at 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: Shoreham-Wading River 3, Wyandanch 0

In an up-and-down season for Shoreham-Wading River, the lopsided win over Wyandanch showed what the Wildcats are capable of doing. Winning in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12, and 25-12, the game was simply never close. Brooke Rand had five kills and Maria Lazaris added four of her own. Mia Dettleff had three aces. Shoreham-Wading River (5-5) will host Sayville (11-1) Friday, Oct. 10, for a 4 p.m. game.

Football

Oct. 4: Brentwood 42, Riverhead 7

Riverhead’s tough march through Suffolk County’s Division I continues with the most recent loss to Brentwood. With both teams coming into the day with a 0-3 record, the game figured to be closer on paper. Riverhead was only able to score once during the game in the second quarter with Billy Healy hauling in an 18-yard pass from Josiah Rodney. Cris Peralta led the way for Brentwood, rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Riverhead (0-4) will continue searching for its first win of the season at Longwood Saturday, Oct. 11. Game time is slated for 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: Kings Park 58, Shoreham-Wading River 50

Talk about a shootout. Both Shoreham-Wading River and Kings Park took turns reaching the endzone, but when the final whistle blew, it was Kings Park that stood as the victor. Behind running back Aidan Barbosa, who set a school record 315 rushing yards, Kings Park was dominant on the ground en route to victory. Shoreham-Wading River freshman wide receiver Javon Wright had a big night, hauling in four passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns. The second quarter was the difference maker in the game as Kings Park was able to put up 23 points and only surrender 12. Shoreham-Wading River (2-2) will host Miller Place (3-1) on Friday night, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m.