Adoption Day 2025 a success for Suffolk Courts

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine gives his remarks during Adoption Day 2025. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Families and relatives eagerly anticipated their turn with the judge to make their adoptions official at the Long Island Aquarium Friday for Adoption Day 2025, an annual celebration put on by the Suffolk County Bar Association and the Suffolk County Courts around National Adoption Day, which takes place Nov. 22.

The parents and their adoptees gathered in the main part of the aquarium to hear remarks from local officials, judges, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, and special guests the Hebert family, who adopted a daughter from foster care last year.

Local officials, judges, and special guests the Hebert family spoke at the Long Island Aquarium on Adoption Day 2025. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

“For our family, that why [adoption] is rooted in faith. We believe that true joy doesn’t come from material goods, but from giving one’s self away,” said Justin Hebert.

While adoptions are taking place throughout the year, the adoption day event is extra special, with facepainting, pictures with a Disney princess and a children’s book author on hand signing their books. There is a private room where the judge presides over each family’s adoption proceedings, and then the families are invited to a breakfast banquet.

“I want to thank my adoptive parents for helping me on my very stressful journey and making my life better,” their daughter Lily said.

Families and relatives listen to the opening remarks at Adoption Day 2025. (Amanda Olsen)

The families also gain access to the aquarium during the celebration, so they are able to enjoy the exhibits in private, making the experience even more special. Custom t-shirts were also available to the children and their adoptive families.