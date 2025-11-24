Basketball preview: Riverhead and SWR teams look to start season strong

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River’s basketball teams are gearing up for the start of a new season. (Credit: Bill Landon)

As the weather inches toward freezing, local sports will head indoors, abandoning the gridiron for the hardwood. In this year’s basketball preview, we’ll take a look at some potential storylines across Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River.

Riverhead Boys Basketball

(Bill Landon photo)

Head Coach: Pat Fabian (second year) Last Season: [12-10], (8-4 League I), Second round playoff exit Key Returnees: Peter Lagnena, 12, shooting guard; Anaiis Mitchell, 11, point guard; Landon Zaleski, 11, forward Key Losses: Deshawn Watkins, Liam Lennon First Game: Thursday, Dec. 4: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m. The Riverhead boys basketball team, fresh off their first playoff berth since 2019, look to continue their ascent in League I. Pat Fabian’s first year at the helm was a successful one, as Riverhead was able to defeat Commack, 48-47, in the first round of the playoffs to bring excitement back to Riverhead sports.

Riverhead Girls Basketball

(Credit: Bill Landon file photo)

Head Coach: Kevin Ghigliotti (second year) Last Season: [8-8], (4-8 League I), missed playoffs Key Returnees: Kyleigh Lennon, 12, center; Adriana Martinez, 12, guard; Jordyn Kwasna, 12, guard Key Losses: Logan Pilon, Brooke Andresen First Game: Tuesday, Dec. 2: Riverhead at Westhampton Beach, 4:30 p.m. The Riverhead girls basketball team came out of the gates last season scorching hot, with a 4-0 record before heading into a very tough League I schedule. Their 8-8 final record was a major move forward for a program that had only five wins total in the previous two years combined. Though they lost top scorer Logan Pilon to graduation, the Blue Waves have plenty of returning talent to compete this season. Adriana Martinez has been a stalwart on the team for years. She’s entering her fifth year on the varsity team and will look to lead the team to the playoffs.

SWR Boys Basketball

(Credit: Bill Landon file photo) Head Coach: Kevin Culhane (18 years) Last Season: [10-10] (5-9 League VI), missed playoffs Key Returnees: Zach Makarewicz, 11, guard; Tyler Lievre, 10, guard; Max Boerum, 12 forward; Carter Baumeister, 12 forward; James Cook, 12, guard Key Losses: Dylan McClelland, Jack McInnis First Game: Friday, Dec. 5: Westhampton Beach at Shoreham-Wading River, 6:30 p.m.

“Out of all the years I’ve coached here, I think this team may have one of the best in terms of talent,” coach Kevin Culhane said in the summer. “I’ve had some great teams, but if we can put it together like I think we could, we might have a special year and surprise a few teams.”

The Wildcats can score with the best of them. Any one of their starting five is capable of making a major contribution on the scoreboard. They’ll rely on the hot hand on a game-by-game basis.

SWR Girls Basketball

Head Coach: Chris Coster (first year) Last Season: [18-2] (14-2 League VI), Suffolk County Class A Semifinals Loss Key Returnees: Kady Keegan, 12, guard; Anabel Keegan, 12, forward; Shealyn Varbero, 11, guard; Leslie Jablonski, 12, guard Key Losses: Alyssa Bell, Grayce Kitchen, Morgan Lesiewicz First Game: Thursday, Dec. 4: Mattituck at Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m.

For the first time in two decades, Shoreham-Wading River girls varsity coach Adam Lievre will no longer be on the sidelines. Lievre coached the team to the school’s first Suffolk County championship in 2023 and was close to winning another in subsequent years. He decided to step away from the team to spend more time with his two sons — one of whom (Tyler) plays on the boys varsity team. Chris Coster steps into a polished program and will try to continue the legacy Lievre leaves behind.

Losing one of their best scorers, Alyssa Bell, to graduation, the Wildcats will need to fill the scoring gap left behind to remain competitive. Shoreham-Wading River always retools and rebuilds year after year. Their athletes always shine when the lights are the brightest.