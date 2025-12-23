Riverhead student-athletes recognized for academic performances

The Riverhead High School girls varsity soccer team is a NYSPHSAA Team Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)

Members of Riverhead High School’s fall sports teams were honored at the district’s Dec. 10 Board of Education meeting for their academic prowess. The 121 student-athletes earned recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

Each received the association’s fall 2025 Individual Scholar-Athlete Award. To receive the award, one must have a weighted GPA of at least 90.

“At the Riverhead Central School District, we are proud to cultivate a culture that drives our students towards academic and athletic excellence,” superintendent Robert Hagan said in a release. “We congratulate all of the recognized students on their outstanding accomplishments.”

The Riverhead High School varsity football team was honored for academic excellence. (Credit: Courtesy Riverhead Central School District)



Additionally, nine of the district’s 10 fall varsity teams received the Team Scholar-Athlete award. To earn that, 75% of the team’s roster needs to have a combined weighted GPA of at least 90. Seven of the teams had 75% of their roster with a GPA of 100.

The girls tennis team had the highest team average, with 75% earning a GPA of 105. The entire roster came in with a weighted GPA of 103. All 14 members of the team earned the Individual Scholar-Athlete Award, too.

Joining them, the boys cross country, girls cross country, cheerleading, field hockey, football, boys golf, girls soccer and both volleyball teams also earned the team award. Four boys soccer players earned the individual award.

“It is our greatest privilege to support their growth and success in all facets of life, helping them reach their full potential in the classrooms and engaging them with their passions on the field, court, track, and green,” said Mr. Hagan.

The roster averages and number of student-athletes for each team are below in alphabetical order:

Cross Country, Boys

75% team roster average: 98

100% team roster average: 93

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 16

Cross Country, Girls

75% team roster average: 100

100% team roster average: 96

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 10

Game-Day Cheerleading

75% team roster average: 101

100% team roster average: 97

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 15

Golf, Boys

75% team roster average: 103

100% team roster average: 100

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 11

Field Hockey

75% team roster average: 100

100% team roster average: 97

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 15

Football

75% team roster average: 90

100% team roster average: 86

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 9

Soccer, Girls

75% team roster average: 101

100% team roster average: 96

Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 14

Tennis, Girls

75% team roster average: 105

100% team roster average: 103

Individual Scholar Athletes: 14

Volleyball