Riverhead student-athletes recognized for academic performances
Members of Riverhead High School’s fall sports teams were honored at the district’s Dec. 10 Board of Education meeting for their academic prowess. The 121 student-athletes earned recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Each received the association’s fall 2025 Individual Scholar-Athlete Award. To receive the award, one must have a weighted GPA of at least 90.
“At the Riverhead Central School District, we are proud to cultivate a culture that drives our students towards academic and athletic excellence,” superintendent Robert Hagan said in a release. “We congratulate all of the recognized students on their outstanding accomplishments.”
Additionally, nine of the district’s 10 fall varsity teams received the Team Scholar-Athlete award. To earn that, 75% of the team’s roster needs to have a combined weighted GPA of at least 90. Seven of the teams had 75% of their roster with a GPA of 100.
The girls tennis team had the highest team average, with 75% earning a GPA of 105. The entire roster came in with a weighted GPA of 103. All 14 members of the team earned the Individual Scholar-Athlete Award, too.
Joining them, the boys cross country, girls cross country, cheerleading, field hockey, football, boys golf, girls soccer and both volleyball teams also earned the team award. Four boys soccer players earned the individual award.
“It is our greatest privilege to support their growth and success in all facets of life, helping them reach their full potential in the classrooms and engaging them with their passions on the field, court, track, and green,” said Mr. Hagan.
The roster averages and number of student-athletes for each team are below in alphabetical order:
Cross Country, Boys
- 75% team roster average: 98
- 100% team roster average: 93
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 16
Cross Country, Girls
- 75% team roster average: 100
- 100% team roster average: 96
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 10
Game-Day Cheerleading
- 75% team roster average: 101
- 100% team roster average: 97
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 15
Golf, Boys
- 75% team roster average: 103
- 100% team roster average: 100
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 11
Field Hockey
- 75% team roster average: 100
- 100% team roster average: 97
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 15
Football
- 75% team roster average: 90
- 100% team roster average: 86
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 9
Soccer, Girls
- 75% team roster average: 101
- 100% team roster average: 96
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 14
Tennis, Girls
- 75% team roster average: 105
- 100% team roster average: 103
- Individual Scholar Athletes: 14
Volleyball
- 75% team roster average: 101
- 100% team roster average: 98
- Individual Scholar-Athlete Award recipients: 13