Students can explore veterinary careers through Cornell program

Kate Perz with participants in Veterinary Medicine Career Exploration Program at Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Suffolk County branch in Yaphank. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

High school students at Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River interested in veterinary careers can explore the field this spring through a program offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension‘s Suffolk County branch and the Long Island Veterinary Medical Association.

The Veterinary Medicine Career Exploration Program — now in its 35th year — is designed for Suffolk County students in grades 10 through 12 who are considering veterinary medicine but want to understand the field before committing to college and potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt.

“The program is designed to provide young people who might be interested in veterinary medicine as a career with the details that they need about how to become a veterinarian, and also all of the different types of work that can be done under the umbrella of veterinary medicine,” said Kate Perz, 4-H animal science program coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County.

The program includes lectures from veterinary specialists, a shadowing experience with a practicing veterinarian, and a tour of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County Farm and Education Center in Yaphank. In previous years, speakers have included Dr. John Sykes of the Bronx Zoo, who has appeared on Animal Planet’s “The Zoo.”

The program includes lectures from veterinary specialists. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Students who complete the program receive a certificate and become eligible for the LIVMA Veterinary School Scholarship. Although the award amounts are subject to change from year to year, in 2027, LIVMA will award $1,750 to one veterinary student, $1,750 to one veterinary technician student and one $500 scholarship to a veterinary student in memory of Long Island student Michael Seda.

Becoming a veterinarian requires completing a four-year undergraduate degree followed by four years of veterinary school. For in-state students at SUNY schools, undergraduate education costs approximately $14,040 to $25,690 per year without financial aid, according to SUNY. Veterinary school can cost from $180,000 to $400,000 depending on the school and residency status, according to the VIN Foundation.

About 82% of veterinary students borrow money to cover costs, according to SoFi. Federal student loans for veterinary school are currently capped at $200,000, with a lifetime federal loan limit of $257,500 across undergraduate and graduate education.

Ms. Perz said the program’s longevity reflects its value in helping students make informed decisions about their futures. Some participants leave more committed to becoming veterinarians, while others discover the career isn’t right for them — including Ms. Perz herself.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County Farm and Education Center in Yaphank. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

“I actually participated in this program when I was in high school and realized it wasn’t the right path for me, but I’m still in an animal science field,” she said. “It’s important for students to see the full picture of the veterinary medical profession before embarking on that path. Becoming a veterinarian does require not only a time investment, but a monetary investment, and that can often be cost-prohibitive.”

During the Yaphank farm tour, Ms. Perz said she tries to “highlight animal science beyond becoming a veterinarian” to show students the range of career options in the field.

Interested students can register at suffolkcountyfarm.campbrainregistration.com. The registration fee is $110 per student, with one parent or guardian able to participate at no additional cost. Registration is open until the program reaches capacity of 40 students or until the program’s first lecture on Feb. 11.

The other lectures will be held Feb. 25, March 4, March 11 and March 18, all from 7 to 8:45 p.m. in the Agriculture Exhibit Hall at the Suffolk County Farm and Education Center in Yaphank.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to choose between two dates for the required tour of the Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County Farm and Education Center: Feb. 28 and March 8.