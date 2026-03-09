Peconic Bay ferry study approved to ease East End traffic

Suffolk County will be studying the feasibility of a Peconic Bay Ferry system as a potential connection between the forks to combat congestion. (Credit: File photo)

Commuters on the North and South Forks may get a reprieve — by water. Suffolk County will study the possibility of a Peconic Bay ferry system as a potential connection between the traffic-clogged forks.

The study — approved by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 26 — will look at a passenger ferry system between Greenport, Orient, Montauk, Riverhead, Sag Harbor and North Sea.

The study is expected to begin later this year and wrap up by March 2028.

“I really think it’s an interesting idea, and I think it will be fun to talk about and discuss,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin. “As long as it’s smart for the environment and smart for the people, then I think exploring that to enhance people’s commutes is great. I’m interested to see what the report comes back with.”

Southold Police Chief Steve Grattan said exploring ways to potentially ease congestion is a good thing.

During the busy summer season, a lot of routes are planned where drivers only need to make right turns, because left-hand turns are “difficult to deal with,” he said. Even outside the peak season, a trip between the North and South forks could easily take hours.

Surveys are planned within the $218,750 study for residents and some waterfront workers, including harbormasters and shellfish growers.

But the proposal has already drawn concerns about wake damage, parking and whether it goes far enough.

Southold Police Department Harbormaster Kris Dimon expressed “concern about the size and speed of the ferry, and the potential impacts on shorelines and smaller boats on the water.”

Currently, drivers going from Greenport to Sag Harbor need to take the North Ferry to Shelter Island. They then have to drive across the island to catch the South Ferry to North Haven in Sag Harbor.

Greenport Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said the idea of offering another mode of transportation is great, but said decreasing traffic is just one side of the proposal, and they need to look into parking.

“Take a look at Cross Sound ferry, they have huge parking lots. The North Ferry, over on the Shelter Island side, they have huge parking lots that are filled,” Ms. Phillips said. “Ferry companies have to have parking lots around it.”

Connections with the local bus system, overnight parking for construction contractors and terminal locations will also be looked into within the study.

“We continue to explore all travel alternatives to ease the traffic that continues to make it incredibly difficult for those driving on the East End,” County Executive Ed Romaine said in a statement.

Ms. Phillips also said that if substantially decreasing traffic is truly the goal, bringing people out by and connecting with trains and buses to reduce car buildup is key. She said NYMTC might also be missing out by not thinking of having a smaller train — like a shuttle — that could take people from Greenport to Riverhead and back.

“People want convenience. It’s a concept that’s been talked about for a long time, and I’ve thought about it for a long time,” she said.

If a ferry were to be put in Greenport at Mitchell Park Marina or at the railroad dock, it wouldn’t help anyone because “we already have our own parking issues,” Ms. Phillips added.

Mr. Halpin also acknowledged there could be some challenges, including terminal locations, parking and environmental impact.

Another service was in discussion in 2022, but it was short-lived. The Suffolk County Legislature approved a ferry license and rates for Peconic Jitney, a subsidiary of Hampton Jitney. That plan was to replicate a 2012 pilot program that operated a ferry between Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport and Sag Harbor.

“The potential passenger ferry system being studied could help alleviate significantly growing traffic problems on both the North Fork and the South Fork,” Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi said. “I’m very happy to see NYMTC taking up this issue.”