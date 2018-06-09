Riverhead Blotter: Wading River man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Riverhead Town police arrested a Wading River man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Sunday.

Joshua Klipp, 24, was stopped for a traffic violation in front of Costco on Route 58 around 6 a.m. when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Lauren Neiderfer, 35, was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated on Sound Avenue in Riverhead around 6:25 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Wilbe Bonilla-Morales, 35, of Riverhead was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangerment of a child around 6:20 p.m. at Luisa’s Magic Scissors on East Main Street last Wednesday, officials said.

• Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he violated an order of protection in Riverhead Saturday.

Abelino Velasquez of Riverhead reportedly entered his brother’s home on Northville Turnpike — where he wasn’t supposed to be as the brother had an order of protection against Mr. Velasquez — and was drinking alcohol in his bedroom around 5:20 p.m., officials said.

Police arrived and took Mr. Velasquez to Peconic Bay Medical Center due to his intoxication level and was later taken to police headquarters, where he was processed and held, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.

• A 12-year-old was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault Friday stemming from an incident that occurred at the Riverhead Middle School on May 24, officials said. The juvenile was processed around 5:55 p.m. and released to his mother with an appearance ticket.

• Simone Doctor, 41, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny after she removed numerous items from Famous Footwear on Route 58 without paying for them around 7:10 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Noe Osorio was charged with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a violation after he was involved in a car crash on West Lane in Aquebogue around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

• An employee of Taco Bell on Route 58 called police around 9:40 p.m. Friday saying passing motorists in a red pickup and a white SUV threw eggs at the west side of the building, officials said. The motorists then reportedly left the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

