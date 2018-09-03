Rose M. Hardison, 96, lifelong resident of South Jamesport, a respected and avid bay woman, passed away on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (more…)
Longtime Riverhead resident Jeannette Levasseur died March 9 in Riverhead. (more…)
Longtime South Jamesport resident Ann L. Dunkirk died March 7 in South Jamesport. She was 86. (more…)
Barbara M. Anderson of Jamesport died March 8 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 82. (more…)
Arthur Earl West Jr. of Laurel died at his home March 6 at the age of 89.
He was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., on Jan. 7, 1928, to Lillian (Delgado) and Arthur West and later educated at Central High School in Valley Stream and St. John’s University, where he received his B.A. in business. (more…)
Francis “Frank” Ficner of Mattituck passed away peacefully March 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. (more…)
Craig A. Stewart of Riverhead died March 3 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 52. (more…)
Olga Lomaga, age 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, surrounded by family. She was a lifelong resident of Mattituck, N.Y., born at home to John and Anne (Pastuchen) Lomaga. She was the youngest of five children, raised on a potato farm with her siblings, Stephie, Frank, Julia and George.