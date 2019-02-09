Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for driving drunk on Main Street

Riverhead Town police arrested William Kart, 45, of Riverhead for driving while intoxicated on East Main Street Sunday night. His vehicle, a GMC Envoy, was impounded, officials said.

• Yehinson Soto Pelaez, 24 of Laurel, was arrested for DWI on East Main Street in Riverhead Saturday at 10:25 a.m.

• James Fox, 24, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly stole a jack stand, motor oil and a car battery from Walmart.

He was charged with petit larceny and released on a desk appearance ticket, officials said.

• Riverhead firefighters extinguished a large brush fire near Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton Saturday at approximately 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

• A woman stole $600 worth of wallets from Dooney and Bourke at Tanger Outlets Saturday at approximately 2:45 p.m. She fled in an unknown direction, officials said.

• A man stole a $289 jacket from Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlets Saturday morning. According to a police report, the man fled in a black Ford Taurus.

• Police responded to TGI Fridays in Riverhead Friday night after a manager reported that a dozen people were involved in a physical dispute inside the restaurant.

Police located one of the men involved in a vehicle nearby, who said an unknown man began to fight with him over some women, officials said. No injuries were reported.

• Police responded to a report of an altercation in the Subway parking lot Friday around 3:30 p.m.

According to a police report, two juveniles were identified, apologized to each other and shook hands.

• A woman called police last Thursday afternoon when the rear window of her vehicle shattered while driving on Pulaski Street.

Police were unable to find debris that could have caused the damage, and reported the window may have shattered due to extreme cold temperatures.

• Lisa Salter, 31, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday after she allegedly stole two wallets while at Lowe’s.

She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.

• Police responded to a report of loud music coming from an East Main Street church last Wednesday evening. The pastor stated he would turn down the music, police said.

• Two men stole $1,040 worth of wire from Lowe’s in Riverhead last Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

The men fled in a black PT Cruiser, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

