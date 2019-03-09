Riverhead Blotter: Middle Island man arrested for providing false inspection

Riverhead police arrested David Pimentel, 20, of Middle Island for misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle Monday during a traffic stop on Doctors Path in Riverhead.

According to a police report, he was also charged with several violations and provided a false inspection certificate, also a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a revoked license on East Main Street Monday around 2 p.m.

Germi Ponce Galicia, 20, was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• An unknown man and woman stole $1,364 worth of polo shirts from Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlets Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m.

• Giedrius Karvelis, 38, of Riverhead was arrested early last Thursday morning after a traffic stop on Kroemer Avenue revealed he was driving with a suspended license. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and police also found he had an active bench warrant for his arrest, officials said.

• Robert Blackmore, 50, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny after he allegedly stole $840 worth of merchandise from Stop & Shop in Riverhead last Thursday.

He was released on $500 bail, police said.

• A Riverhead man reported last Thursday around 8 p.m. that while working out at Planet Fitness, an unknown person stole his keys, credit cards and debit cards from his backpack, which was in an unsecured locker. The suspect used the cards at multiple locations, according to officials.

• A Baiting Hollow woman reported to police last Wednesday around 7 a.m. that smoke was filling her Jakes Lane residence.

Firefighters from the Riverhead Fire Department found an oil burner malfunction caused a “puff back” inside the house, causing the smoke. They shut down the burner and cleared the residence. No injuries were reported, officials said.

• Police are investigating a report of a burglary on Sunrise Avenue in Riverhead.

The resident last Wednesday reported that assorted items from his home, including an iPad, jewelry, flute, sunglasses and cash, were stolen approximately a week ago.

• Police arrested Pamela Renna, 38, of Mount Sinai last Tuesday in connection with a petit larceny at Target that occurred in December 2018.

• Two unknown women stole $1,010 worth of merchandise from Stop & Shop in Riverhead last Monday around 3 p.m.

They were stopped by an employee, who recovered the merchandise, before fleeing in a silver Honda CR-V.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments