Zeldin attacker charged with attempted assault, Parking garage discussed for downtown
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 22, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Zeldin attacker charged with attempted assault
Riverhead Town, consultants again considering parking garage for downtown Riverhead
Featured Letter: We’re changing young people’s lives at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
Police: Timothy Hill resident arrested for assault after stabbing a man with a butter knife
Two teenagers rescued from overturned boat in the Peconic Bay
SUFFOLK TIMES
Split Southold Town Board approves zone change for East Marion property where condos, marina were recently proposed
Police manual needs to acknowledge Town Board as commissioners, members say
NORTHFORKER
Take a tour of what’s new and old as The Pridwin reopens on Shelter Island
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 22
WEATHER
A heat advisory has been extended through the weekend as the high temperature is expected to remain in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunny and clear skies are also in the forecast throughout the weekend.