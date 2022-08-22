Daily Update: Photos from the second annual Polish Festival, Your guide to the GOP primary Tuesday
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Three candidates face off in GOP primary for 1st Congressional District
Polish Festival features food, music, historic characters and more at Riverhead’s Polish Hall: Photos
Drag racing returns to Calverton for first round of Race Track Not Street summer series: Photos
New nonprofit aims to provide services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and violence
Damaged Aquebogue windmill receives three sails from Sylvester Manor
Blotters: Man arrested for cocaine possession during traffic stop in Riverside
Take a look inside downtown Riverhead’s newest ‘luxury’ apartment building
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Meet the Southold grad among Long Island Business News’ ‘30 Under 30’
Cops: Passenger killed after pickup truck driven by drunken driver crashes into tree
Editorial: Welcome to Southold 2022
Police Blotter: Mattituck man arrested for DWI
NORTHFORKER
Five fun North Fork activities to do with your kids before they head back to school
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
One Minute on the North Fork: Exploring Hallockville Museum Farm
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Where to find grilled cheese for grown-ups on the North Fork
The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms and a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A half inch of rain is possible and the chance for thunderstorms continues into Monday evening, when the low will fall to 69.