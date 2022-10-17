Daily Update: Patriot Run draws big turnout, Man dies after kayak overturns in Wildwood Lake
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Running for Thomas: Annual Patriot Run in Wading River draws huge turnout
Cops: Mastic man dies after kayak overturns; 8-year-old boy rescued
Editorial: Roe v. Wade ruling changes dynamics of local races
SWR revives tradition of homecoming parade: Photos
Football: Riverhead falls in playoff rematch of early risers
Cops: Laurel man charged with burglary
Second time around, Riverhead school board approves policy update for ‘Teaching About Controversial Issues’
Nonprofits continue to feel effects of pandemic as demand for services remains strong
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
And the survey says: Prioritize preservation, town’s rural character
Virtual debates scheduled Monday night for Assembly, State Senate races
Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in waters near Greenport
Southold Blotter: Halloween decoration prompts call to police
Field Hockey: Porters break goal drought on emotional Senior Day
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to the pumpkins and gourds of the North Fork
Five ways to get your apple cider fix on the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: Dusk along the Peconic River
My favorite things: Hallie & Ryan Lertora
What my first harvest season taught me: lessons and reflections from North Fork farmers
Shop Local: Tulsi Square, where lifestyle and wellness meet
WEATHER
Showers are in the forecast Monday with temperatures near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch predicted, the weather service said.
There’s a 50% chance of showers Monday night and the low will be around 48 degrees.