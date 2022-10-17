Daily Update: Patriot Run draws big turnout, Man dies after kayak overturns in Wildwood Lake

Runners at the beginning of the Patriot Run 5K at Wildwood State Park Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Running for Thomas: Annual Patriot Run in Wading River draws huge turnout

Cops: Mastic man dies after kayak overturns; 8-year-old boy rescued

Editorial: Roe v. Wade ruling changes dynamics of local races

SWR revives tradition of homecoming parade: Photos

Football: Riverhead falls in playoff rematch of early risers

Cops: Laurel man charged with burglary

Second time around, Riverhead school board approves policy update for ‘Teaching About Controversial Issues’

Nonprofits continue to feel effects of pandemic as demand for services remains strong

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

And the survey says: Prioritize preservation, town’s rural character

Virtual debates scheduled Monday night for Assembly, State Senate races

Verizon confirms survey efforts underway in waters near Greenport

Southold Blotter: Halloween decoration prompts call to police

Field Hockey: Porters break goal drought on emotional Senior Day

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to the pumpkins and gourds of the North Fork

Five ways to get your apple cider fix on the North Fork

One Minute on the North Fork: Dusk along the Peconic River

My favorite things: Hallie & Ryan Lertora

What my first harvest season taught me: lessons and reflections from North Fork farmers

Shop Local: Tulsi Square, where lifestyle and wellness meet

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast Monday with temperatures near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch predicted, the weather service said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers Monday night and the low will be around 48 degrees.