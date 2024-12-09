Eagle Kia Riverhead unveils new showroom

(Cris Francescani photo.)

Local car dealer Eagle Kia Riverhead opened a new show room Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its brand-new Kia facility at 1330 Old Country Road.

The celebration featured local public officials, community leaders and business partners and marked a major milestone for Eagle Kia Riverhead with the unveiling of a state of art showroom designed to serve the Riverhead community and beyond.

(Chris Francescani photo.)

“Opening this new dealership is a proud moment for us, and we’re excited to become a valuable part of the Riverhead community,” Adonai McCormick, Principal Dealer and General Manager at Eagle Kia, said in a press release prior to Friday’s grand opening. “This event is not only a celebration of our state-of-the-art showroom but also an opportunity to connect with our neighbors and showcase the exciting Eagle Kia lineup.”