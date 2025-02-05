High school sports roundup: SWR girls team gears up for county title run

(File photos)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 3: Islip 49, Shoreham-Wading River 39

For only the second time this season, Shoreham-Wading River found themselves in the losing column after the game against Islip. The Wildcats have essentially secured the top spot in the division but the loss against Islip was definitely a wake-up call heading into the postseason. Kady Keegan was the only Wildcat who made it to double figures in scoring, with 15. In the second quarter against Islip, SWR managed to score only two points, which put them behind the eight ball the rest of the game. The Wildcats have two games left before they try to make another run at a Suffolk County championship. Their overall record currently stands at 16-2.

Jan. 31: William Floyd 40, Riverhead 36

In a game Riverhead had to win to make the playoffs, they came up just short against a strong William Floyd side. The game came down to a hotly contested fourth quarter, when both teams combined managed to score only 13 points. Brooke Andresen led Riverhead in scoring with 12 points but it wasn’t enough to earn the Blue Waves a spot in the postseason. After a strong 4-0 start to the season, Riverhead simply fizzled down the stretch.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 4: Walt Whitman 74, Riverhead 61

With a chance to snag a high seed and a home playoff game, Riverhead faltered a bit down the stretch, losing to first-place William Floyd before falling to Walt Whitman. There’s still an outside chance the Blue Waves will get a home playoff game thanks to a 7-4 League I record but the loss against Whitman hurt. Riverhead fell behind early in a 26-12 second quarter and had a hard time coming back from that hole. Deshawn Watkins led the team in points with 18. Liam Lennon scored 13.

Feb. 3: Shoreham-Wading River 53, Islip 50

The Wildcats are clinging to their playoff hopes by the tips of their fingers. After the win over Islip, there were two games remaining on the schedule and SWR (5-7 League VI) needs to win both to make the playoffs. Tyler Lievre scored 17 and Zach Makarewicz added 16 in the victory over Islip. Max Boerum iced the game late with two massive free throws after Carter Baumeister made a huge defensive stop. SWR played John Glenn Wednesday after the News-Review went to press. If they win that game they will then have to beat Mt. Sinai, which currently sits atop the league with a 13-0 record. That game is at home Friday, Feb. 7.

Boys and Girls Suffolk County

Indoor Track Championships

Riverhead’s Kayleanne Campbell won the girls high jump event Sunday with a jump of 5-1 at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. SWR’s Morgan Lesiewicz finished second in the shot put and advanced to the New York State qualifiers. Logan Jung of Shoreham-Wading River jumped higher than anyone in the field and earned first place with a jump of 6-6.