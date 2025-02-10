2024 People of the Year award ceremony: in their words

The 2024 Riverhead News-Review People of the Year: Patrick McKinney, Rasheed Moore, Mike Heigh, Mark Davis, Tom Najdizion, Mike Zaleski and Mark MK McLaughlin. Not pictured, Gabrielle Volpe. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

Riverhead News-Review’s 2024 People of the Year awards were handed out in a ceremony Thursday night at Southold American Legion. As honorees received their awards, they took to the mic telling inspiring stories, thanking all their supporters, sharing how they heard the news of their honors — many via text — and some vowed to keep up the work they were recognized for.

Once again, the editorial board who made these selections was proud to present the awards and spend time with so many who make Riverhead a wonderful community to live and work. With such compelling stories shared with those of us in the room, we couldn’t hoard it all for ourselves. Here are their thoughts in their words.

Community Leader of the Year Starting with the 2024 Community Leader of the Year, Mark MK McLaughlin, who has been referred to as “an exemplary employee” by his boss Jodi Giglio and an “amazing guy” by the town supervisor Tim Hubbard and who even won Riverhead Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year last year, Mr. McLaughlin said he has put his all into everything he does since he recovered from a medical event in 2020.

Educator of the Year For being a morale-booster and advocate for his Riverhead Charter School students in the face of adversity, his hands-on approach, innovation and achievements made without a blueprint, Patrick McKinney was named Riverhead News-Review 2024 Educator of the Year. He said he plays just a small role in Riverhead Charter School’s success, highlighting the roles played by the teachers, staff, students, parents and administrators.



Sportspeople of the Year Being a PAL coach is selfless. It takes time out of your life. Results are earned only through hard work and dedication. Building a football program from the ground up isn’t for everybody but Riverhead has the right people in place leading the way. For their efforts in and dedication toward the PAL leagues, Mike Heigh and Rasheen Moore have earned the nod as 2024’s Riverhead News-Review Sportspeople of the Year. In their speeches they assured us that what they’ve accomplished is only the beginning.

Public Servants of the Year Town Councilman Ken Rothwell was thrilled to hear that Riverhead Highway Department Superintendent Mike Zaleski and his staff were being honored with the Public Servant of the Year award for 2024. “He loves where he works and lives, and he wholeheartedly deserves this recognition but I know that Mike would not accept this alone.” In the longest and possibly most vulnerable of the speeches, Mr. Zaleski what his 31 years in the department have meant to him.

2024 Businessperson of the Year Gabriella Volpe of Caruso’s was unable to attend the ceremony. Editorial director Brendan O’Connor accepted it on her behalf.

People of the Year The resumption of the Riverhead tradition of the summer Polish Fair was in large part thanks to the hard work of two community leaders: Polish Town Civic Association president Kevin Davis and Tom Najdzion, president of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club, which runs Polish Hall. The event was missed in Riverhead and for bringing it back, they were awarded 2024 People of the Year. In their speeches they mentioned the value in being of service and aligning with good people.

