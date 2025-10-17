Riverhead’s Halloween festival returns for 2025

No coffin races or store-to-store trick-or-treating this year, but still plenty of family fun is scheduled for the 2025 Riverhead Halloween Festival. (Credit: file photo)

Fear not, little ghouls; Riverhead’s annual Halloween celebration is back downtown again this year on Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Festivities take place in the Town Square.

Local musicians from East End Arts and School of Rock will provide the tunes at and there will be performances from the Peconic Ballet Theatre and the Blue Masques.

There will be free Halloween kids’ activities including face painting, tattoos, crafts, zombie laser tag, and other games.

“We want Riverhead people and the community coming out and just having fun,” said this year’s event organizer Diane Tucci, of Main Street Agency.

New this year is the Pumpkin Derby, where participants can craft a squash-y vehicle and race it. Winners will claim a prize.

“Hopefully we’ll get some pumpkins donated, and people can come down there and make them, or they can bring their own. [You] put wheels on the pumpkins and you roll them and the first person get to the finish line wins,” Ms. Tucci said.

While the coffin race and store-to-store trick or treating is not taking place at this year’s Halloween festival due to safety concerns, the parade remains the highlight of the event.

“I just really want to pump up people getting involved in the parade. We have a $500 cash grand prize. it should be a really fun event for the local community,” Ms. Tucci said. “So whatever people can come out and do, they don’t have to sign up online. That just helps us get the information out to everybody and plan for the length of the parade, but people are welcome to show up and march.”

Local food vendors include Seaside Grill, Moonfish Brewery, Mugs on Main, and Ben & Jerry’s. Beer and wine will be available.

Full event details, including the updated parade route, will be posted 24 hours prior to the event at HalloweenFestRiverhead.com.