Riverhead Blotter: Three arrests made following traffic stop

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Pulaski Street in Riverhead, according to a police report.

Matthew Rewinski was stopped shortly after 3:45 p.m. and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and additional vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Jennifer McCann was also arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Another man who was with Mr. Rewinski and Ms. McCann was arrested on an active warrant issued by the Riverhead Town Justice Court, officials said. Police declined to provide any additional details about the arrests, including the ages and addresses of those involved.

• Wally Robinson, 26, of Middle Island was arrested Sunday around 2 p.m. on East Main Street in Riverhead and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Martineil Price, 38, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday shortly after 9:10 a.m. on Reeves Avenue in Riverhead and charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

• Jamie Nietupski, 25, of Cutchogue was arrested Sunday night on Marcy Avenue in Riverhead and charged with aggravated operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Kevin Smith, age and address undisclosed, was arrested Sunday around 9:30 a.m. on Middle Road in Calverton and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

• Romaine Hopkins, age and address undisclosed, was arrested Friday night on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Wednesday morning on a trespassing charge after he was found in the basement of the state Supreme Court building on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead, police said. Edmund Blazer, 39, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, police said.

• Caitlyn Golden, 23, of Miller Place was arrested Monday afternoon at Saks Off Fifth in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• The Riverhead Town Police Department’s COPE unit conducted a taxicab permit compliance investigation Tuesday and issued nine summonses. Additional details weren’t provided by police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

