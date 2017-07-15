Riverhead Blotter: Unlicensed driver charged with felony on Route 58

An unlicensed driver was arrested Monday on a felony charge in Riverhead, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Steven Price was pulled over by officers on Route 58 around 1:10 p.m. and charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and six violations, police said.

• A Flushing man was arrested Monday in Riverhead and charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, police said.

Police responded to a Sound Shore Road home around 11:25 p.m. after someone reported fireworks were being set off near fuel tanks, officials said. The officer who arrived at the scene found an “extensive display” of fireworks had been ignited, the report states.

Andy Kokkinos, 29, who was found standing near a pile of unignited fireworks, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor unlawfully dealing with fireworks, officials said.

The remaining fireworks were confiscated to be destroyed, police said.

• Edyta Samborski, 39, of Riverhead was arrested on East Main Street in Riverhead around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Anthony Flores, 21, of Riverhead was arrested on Riverside Drive around 2:45 a.m. last Thursday and charged with DWI, police said.

• Christopher Nichols, 51, of Westhampton Beach arrested near the intersection of East Second Street and Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead around 4:25 p.m. last Tuesday and charged with DWI, police said.

• Police arrested a Wading River man accused of possessing a stolen license plate in Wading River last Tuesday, officials said.

Christopher Johnson, 21, was seen around 10:55 a.m. driving a 2001 Mercedes C320 SUV with a stolen license plate near the Speedway gas station on Route 25A, police said.

He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and four violations, officials said.

• A Riverhead man accused of stealing was arrested Sunday, police said.

Roger Makowski, 29, was seen removing an air compressor valued at $99 from Home Depot, police said. Mr. Makowski was apprehended by the store’s loss prevention employee, who retrieved the air compressor, the report states.

Mr. Makowski was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, police said.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man accused of stealing in Riverhead Saturday, officials said.

Daniel Vandetti, 22, reportedly stole assorted food items valued at $26.50 from Gala Fresh Foods around 6:40 p.m., officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

• Two women were arrested for stealing in Riverhead Friday, police said.

Sara Schniber, 21, and a “juvenile girl” were charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Target on Route 58 around 6:05 p.m., officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments