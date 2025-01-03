Daily Update: 2024 Community Leader of the Year
Here are the headlines for Friday, January 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2024 Community Leader of the Year
2024 Public Servant of the Year
SUFFOLK TIMES
2024 Community Leader of the Year
2024 Public Servant of the Year
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Suffolk County Water Authority attends to West Neck Water pipe break
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in January 2025
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Rosemary Mezcal Sour
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.