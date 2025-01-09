Local sports round up: Riverhead relayers set new school record

Christopher Jones (from left), Brandon Nieto, Franz Ortiz Galdamez, and Victor Giron celebrate their record run. (Courtesy photo.)

Boys Indoor Track

Christopher Jones, Brandon Nieto, Franz Ortiz Galdamez and Victor Giron had an electric showing at the North Shore Holiday classic late last month. The foursome set a school record by running the 4×800 meter relay in 8:33.62, besting the previous top mark by seven seconds. Jones continues to add to his school records after setting a few during the cross country season in the fall.

Girls Basketball

Jan. 6: Shoreham-Wading River 52, Islip 37

The Lady Wildcats undefeated run rolls on. Shoreham-Wading River has been smothering every opponent that has come their way, posting a perfect 10-0 record to start the season. They’ve also secured six wins in the league to secure an early playoff spot. Despite losing last year’s high-scoring forward Juliana Mahan to graduation, the Wildcats haven’t missed a beat. Ashley Bell is having an outstanding season and scored a game-high 23 points against Islip.

Upcoming Schedule: Jan. 10: SWR at Glenn, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13: Mt. Sinai at SWR, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: Riverhead 43, Lindenhurst 35

It’s been a breakout season thus far for the Blue Waves after only winning four games in last year’s campaign. The win over Lindenhurst lifted their record to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in league play. Logan Pilon and Adriana Martinez have led the way all season and their contributions were key against Lindenhurst. Pilon scored 15 and Martinez chipped in 12 in the victory. Riverhead pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to a 14-5 run.

Upcoming schedule: Jan. 10: Riverhead at Walt Whitman, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 14: Patchogue-Medford at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Jan. 6: Riverhead 55, Connetquot 48

Coming off a three game losing streak, Riverhead righted the ship on Monday with a resounding win over Connetquot. The victory improved the team’s overall record to 6-5 on the season and the Blue Waves still sport an undefeated 3-0 record in league play. Deshawn Watkins led the way against Connetquot, scoring a game-high 25 points.

Upcoming schedule: Jan. 10: Walt Whitman at Riverhead, 5 p.m. Jan. 14: Riverhead at Patchogue-Medford, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 7: Islip 58, Shoreham-Wading River 34

Shoreham-Wading River posted six straight wins before falling to Islip on Tuesday. It was a tough loss for a team that seemed to have it all figured out early in the season. The loss dropped the Wildcats overall record to 8-3 and 3-2 in League VI play. Islip pulled away late with an explosive 20 point fourth quarter while SWR only tallied six. Tyler Lievre led the way in scoring with 12 points.