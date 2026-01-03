Year in Review: Riverhead institutions mark major milestones

Riverhead institutions hit the 100-, 50-, 35- and 25-year milestones in 2025. (Credit: Ana Borruto file photo)

In numerology, the year 2025 is considered a “9” or a “universal year” representing completions and conclusions of cycles, but several Riverhead institutions bucked that nonsense this year, hitting big numbers and showing no sign of wrapping up or shutting down.

Geek Talks lecture series delivers a decade of community

Chris Paparo and his red tailed hawk, Emmie, at a Geek Talk about falconry back on January 11, 2024. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

A love of beer and learning started and has kept Geek Talks going at übergeek Brewing Company going in Riverhead for a solid decade — surviving both a brewery ownership change and the COVID lockdown. Founder and organizer Chris Paparo of Fish Guy Photos has the 2026 lineup all set, moving right along to year 11.

Long Island Aquarium kicks off ’25 Weeks of Fun’ to mark milestone



(Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

The Long Island Aquarium kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration in downtown Riverhead with the launch of “25 Weeks of Fun.” Each activity showcased the aquarium’s rich history and vibrant future — all while tipping a hat to 25 years of marine education, conservation, family entertainment and its unique role in helping anchor downtown Riverhead’s still-evolving revitalization.

East End water park splashes into its 35th year

Splish Splash is celebrated its 35th anniversary with discounts and new attractions. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Long Island’s only water park opened in 1991 on 32 acres of former farmland with two tube slides, three body slides, a family raft ride, two speed slides, a lazy river, two kiddie pools and a restaurant. Thirty-five years later, it boasts more than 30 attractions, including new this year Stingray Bay water playground, cabanas and Neon Nights.

Hallockville Museum Farm’s Country Fair to celebrate golden anniversary of popular site

As has been the case for the last 44 years, the Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm was extra special this year as the Riverhead institution celebrated its golden anniversary with a jam-packed lineup of events for the entire family.

Tickets were 50% off on Sunday as part of the celebratory year. Also special in 2025, Hallockville Farm Museum completed renovations on its new Naugles Barn and expanded programming, which will only continue in 2026 as the Sound Avenue staple heads toward a century of history.

100 years and counting at Riverhead Baptist Church

Riverhead First Baptist Church leaders received a proclamation from town officials. (Credit: Ana Borruto file photo)



The Riverhead First Baptist Church received a proclamation from Riverhead Town officials on Dec. 2 in celebration of its 100th anniversary. Incorporated in 1925, the historic church led today by the Rev. Charles A. Coverdale was recognized as a “community pillar” that has made an “immeasurable impact” on not only parishioners, but the entire Riverhead community.

Original reporting by Amanda Olsen, Ana Borruto, Angela Colangelo and Deborah Wetzel



