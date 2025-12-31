Google plots the top 10 Riverhead News-Review stories of 2025

According to Google analytics take a look at the top 10 read Riverhead News-Review stories of 2025. (Credit: collage of file photos)

With more than 2.4 million page views for the year from Jan. 1, 2025, to Christmas, Dec. 25, Google Analytics for the Riverhead News-Review showed clear spikes in activity mid-March, July 15 and Oct. 1. Those stories and others in the Top 10 of 2025, according to Google, are listed below.

#10 top read story of 2025 Hundreds rally in Riverhead for nationwide ‘No Kings Day’ Published June 14, despite pouring rain, more than 700 North Forkers and attendees from all over Long Island gathered in front of the Suffolk County Supreme Court building in Riverhead for the “No Kings Day of Defiance” rally.

#9 top read story of 2025 Halpin, Doroski lead stunning 2025 election results Published Nov. 4, Riverhead News-Review staff were on site at Republican and Democratic election night watch parties.

#8 top read story of 2025 Birders from near and far go ‘cuckoo’ for rare bird spotted in Riverhead Published Oct. 27, birders had been flocking to Riverhead hoping to catch a glimpse of the rarest bird to be spotted in New York in a long time, ironically named the common cuckoo — yes, the one from the clock.

#7 top read story of 2025 Riverhead High School student, 16, killed in Calverton crash A 16-year-old Riverhead High School student, Ostin Portillo Perdomo, died after his car struck a tree. The Sept. 29 report said he was driving east on Sound Avenue near Horton Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when his maroon Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

#6 top read story of 2025 Breaking: Jamesport couple dead after alleged murder-suicide On June 12, it was reported that an alleged murder-suicide in Jamesport was under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad. Police said Edward Crohan, 62, killed his wife, Stephanie Crohan, 63, and then shot himself at their home at 56 Lagoon Court in Jamesport.

#5 top read story of 2025 Driver headed to prison following fatal DWI crash on County Road 105 On March 13, we reported that a Riverhead man, Cristian Mendoza-Baquiax, 37, pleaded guilty to seven felonies — including three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide — following a seven-car crash on County Road 105 that killed his passenger and injured numerous others.

#4 top read story of 2025 Beloved SWR teacher and girls soccer coach Adrian Gilmore dies On April 25, the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District community was in mourning after announcing the sudden death of dedicated educator, soccer coach and mentor Adrian Gilmore.

#3 top read story of 2025 Riverhead man convicted of ‘senseless’ murder of pregnant niece’s boyfriend On Oct. 6, we reported that 61-year-old Brent Henry of Riverhead was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday, Oct. 2, for fatally shooting the boyfriend of his pregnant niece multiple times following a confrontation.

#2 top read story of 2025 Kristina Gabrielsen of Gabrielsen’s farm dies at 49 On Oct. 1, it was reported that Kristina “Tina” Gabrielsen, the head grower at Gabrielsen’s farm in Jamesport, died Sunday, Sept. 28, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. She was 49.