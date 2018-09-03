Two libraries on the North Fork will host seminars for homeowners and those looking to buy their first home. READ
While growing up in New Suffolk as a teenager, Deirdre O’Connell worked her first job at Nolan’s Village Market on Main Road in Cutchogue. READ
As the kids move out and careers come to a close, the next step for people is often selling their larger family home and finding a new place to spend their retirement in.
But buying homes later in life can come with a different set of criteria than purchasing a place for a young family. READ
Many North Fork residents have an appreciation of history.
Few have worked as hard to preserve it as Richard Wines. READ MORE
Despite an overall drop across the East End in single-family home prices, properties in Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island towns sold for more in 2016. READ
Housing prices in Southold Town have rebounded to the highs hit just before the housing crisis of nearly 10 years ago, and prices in Riverhead and Shelter Island Towns are also trending upwards. READ
A post on the The Beechwood Organization’s website announcing its homes at the Highlands Club in Aquebogue promises a “carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle” in a single-family home built by “Long Island’s leading residential builder.”
When British citizens voted in late June to leave the European Union, the referendum sparked fear in the global economy, prompting investors to sink their money into options long thought to be secure, such as treasuries. READ