Sports roundup: Riverhead girls’ volleyball ends season with a win

Riverhead girls volleyball team (Kerry Saladino courtesy photo)

Girls Volleyball

Oct. 20: Riverhead 3, Brentwood 2

After starting the season 3-10, Riverhead came alive in the final five games of the season. They earned wins over William Floyd, Longwood, Central Islip and finished the season with a win over Brentwood to finish the year, 7-11. Madison Zambriski nailed a season-high 11 aces in the win over Brentwood. Leandra North connected on 13 kills. Adriana Martinez had 21 assists in her final volleyball game of her career.

Girls Soccer

Oct. 18: Shoreham-Wading River 7, Amityville 0

The Shoreham-Wading River girls’ soccer team is picking up steam heading into another playoff run. The Wildcats, coming off a state final four appearance, are poised to make another run. SWR got goals from Mia Mangano, Abby Cooke, Brenna Molinelli, Ella Nowaski, Olivia Pesso, Rosalie Wagner and Jordyn Albert in the win over Amityville. Mangano has scored 26 goals so far in her final season as a Wildcat.

Oct. 20: Riverhead 2, Hampton Bays 1

In their final game of the developmental league this season, Riverhead earned a sweep of Hampton Bays. With every game being decided by just one goal, the competition between the two programs was fierce. Ellie Cammarota scored for the goals for the Blue Waves who finished their season 9-3 in the league.

Boys Golf

Riverhead’s Colby Baran competed in the Suffolk County individual tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Pines Hills Golf Club. He earned his third straight qualification for the New York State tournament in the spring. The senior finished in second place in all of Suffolk County with a score of 76 on day one and 79 on day two.

Shoreham-Wading River’s Conor Dietz earned All-County recognition after registering a 80 on day one and finishing with a 86 on day two.

Field Hockey

Oct. 20: Miller Place 2, Shoreham-Wading River 0

Shoreham-Wading River has had an up-and-down season so far, losing a handful of games down the stretch, including a 2-0 loss to Miller Place, to sink their record to 9-6 this season in Division II. Their win/loss total, along with their power points, should be good enough to still make the playoffs this season, where they can get a fresh slate. Madison Herr has had an electric season, scoring 20 goals and assisting on 10 others.

Football

Oct. 18: John Glenn 48, Shoreham-Wading River 10

It’s been a tough season for the Wildcats as they’ve suffered another loss to bring their season record to 2-4, with their playoff hopes dangling. Shoreham-Wading River was only able to get one touchdown on the board against John Glenn as Brandyn Bland was able to corral a 26-yard pass from Noah Gregorek. They’ll face one of the best teams in the Division in Babylon (6-0) on Friday, Oct. 24.