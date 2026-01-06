Year in Review: New businesses open their doors in town — and some favorites shut theirs for good

Star Confectionery closed its downtown Riverhead location earlier this year. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter file photo)

Business was bustling in Riverhead during 2025, based on the number of new shops and restaurants that opened in and around town. Sadly, there were also a few casualties, due to circumstances ranging from rising downtown rents to owners’ health concerns. Following is an unofficial list of businesses that launched or left.

To those new on the local scene, we say welcome and good luck. To those that have closed, we say thank you and a fond farewell.

Ziggy’s Place

NoFo Band performs at the opening of ‘Ziggy’s Place’ at Polish Hall in Riverhead. (Courtesy photo)

Members of Riverhead’s Polish-American community, musicians and local leaders gathered downstairs at Polish Hall in January for the official opening of Ziggy’s Place, a new lounge and live music and performance venue.

Órale Grill

Enrique Contreras is the owner of Órale Grill. (Credit: Stephanie Villani)

Featuring fresh, authentic Mexican dishes made with traditional flavors, Órale Grill (226 Riverleigh Ave., Riverhead, 631-770-0040) recently settled in on the Riverside traffic circle, offering traditional Mexican food made by owner Enrique Contreras.

Buoy One

Robert Pollifrone of Buoy One. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Riverhead’s Buoy One (40 Peconic Ave, Riverhead, 631-208-9737) seafood restaurant and fish market has a new home on the Peconic waterfront in the old Riverwalk Café. The new space is situated near the planned redevelopment of downtown, something owner Robert Pollifrone believes will be quite a draw for patrons.

Northwell Health Behavioral Health Wellness Center

Northwell Health celebrated the grand opening of its 12,000-square-foot Behavioral Health Wellness Center at 877 East Main St. in Riverhead with a commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony. Since June 1, the new center, which has been in the making for four years, has been offering a full spectrum of care through two major programs: an intensive Partial Hospitalization Program for children and teens ages 10 to 17 and traditional Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, including individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy and medication management for patients ages 5 to 21.

Hilton Garden Inn reopens

Hilton Garden Inn in Riverhead, in April 2025. (Credit: courtesy)

The reopening of the Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead after a six-month, multi-million-dollar renovation brought a much-needed cosmetic facelift to the 17-year-old hotel at the juncture of the North and South forks. It also brought refreshed hospitality and services to the hotel and its sister property, the 131-suite Residence Inn by Marriott at 2012 Old Country Road.

Hampton Gyro

Hampton Gyro opened a new branch in Riverhead in the shopping center on the Route 58 traffic circle. The stylish, sparkling clean restaurant opened its doors in March and offers “fast casual” Greek and American food to dine in or take out.

Jamesport Farm Brewery

Jamesport Farm Brewery opened under new ownership this season, with brothers Kirk and Joe Weiss and Nick Giuffre, the team behind Long Island Farm Brewery at Waterdrinker Family Farms, taking the helm.

Ben & Jerry’s

On July 10, Angela and Steven Siliato opened the doors to Ben & Jerry’s Riverhead (87 East Main St., Riverhead) where they’ll be serving up scoops for the foreseeable future — and may have scored themselves a “parents of the year” award.

Kent Animal Shelter

Kent Animal Shelter welcomed back some very good boys and girls July 22, when the shelter got the go-ahead to bring its dogs back to the brand-new canine facility. The adoptable pooches had been living at Bideawee Westhampton for the last year.

Star Confectionery

Star Confectionery, a popular restaurant in downtown Riverhead, closed its doors for the final time Aug. 27, after more than a century in the town. The eatery, renowned for its ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, had been owned by the same family across three generations.

Northwell Health multi-specialty practice

A 6,400-square-foot Northwell Health facility is now open on the fourth floor at 889 Harrison Ave. in Riverhead and seeking patients who are looking for high-quality care in a variety of medical specialties, including cardiology and vascular medicine.

Craft’d

Craft’D cocktail bar said goodbye to 127 East Main St. as Riverhead Town went forward with the acquisition of the eatery for its Town Square development. They accepted a $170,000 settlement offer from the town.

East End Arts Council

East End Arts Council moved operations to Riverhead Town’s Annex Building at 206 Griffing Ave. ahead of the Town Square project. They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 15 at the new space.

Weight Loss & Vitality

Weight Loss & Vitality held its grand opening Friday, Sept. 19, in a new office on Osborn Avenue, next to Riverhead Free Library. The practice offers a personalized approach to health that addresses each patient’s unique needs, using diagnostics and targeted therapies to focus on goals like preventing chronic disease, reducing cancer risk, delaying cognitive decline or losing weight.

18 Bay

Chef-owners of 18 Bay, Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti. (Credit: Doug Young)



Chefs Adam Kopels and Elizabeth Ronzetti officially opened the doors of the latest incarnation of their renowned restaurant 18 Bay Oct. 25. The culinary couple purchased the former Dimon Estate, a restaurant and sometime wedding-catering venue, in September, working through the necessary steps with the Town of Riverhead to officially open their much-missed, farm-and-forage-to-table restaurant in the historic space on Manor Lane in Jamesport.

Vibes Ink

The only tattoo parlor on the North Fork closed its Riverhead shop after a steep rent increase and moved to Southampton. Vibes Ink at 41 East Main St. closed Oct. 31 after five years downtown and reopened Nov. 4 at 52 Montauk Highway.

Quannacut Outpatient Services

A new mental health and substance abuse clinic expanded access to behavioral health care on the East End. Quannacut Outpatient Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 6 — three months after opening its doors on East Main Street.

The Heart of It

The Heart of It, a new community-focused hub for fitness and art classes in Aquebogue, was born this summer when two local businesses joined forces. Stroller Strong Mamas, owned by Rachel Goodale, and Little Moments Little Fam, owned by Amelia Little, merged to offer exercise classes for adults and kids; creative activities; play and movement sessions for children; and meditation and wellness workshops in a welcoming atmosphere.

Loide & Co.

Loide DiPippa opened the doors of her candle shop, Loide & Co., earlier this year at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. (Credit: Parker Schug)

At Loide & Co., Tanger Outlets’ newly opened non-toxic candle company, find your favorite fragrance to bring aromatic life to a space. Owner Loide DiPippa uses a pure soy wax and eco-friendly cotton wicks, scented with non-toxic candle oil. Classic smells like cinnamon, vanilla and lavender fill the store’s shelves. DiPippa also makes tropical varieties, including a limoncello creme candle and a cooling martini scent.

Moonfish Brewery

Skye Hamburg and Rob Kurtz are fulfilling their dreams of having a craft beer business at Moonfish Brewery. (Credit: Sky Hamburg)

Husband and wife Rob Kurtz and Skye Hamburg’s booze plans brewed for years and their ideas became reality in August when they purchased and took over operations at the Riverhead Brew House. They’re now pouring as Moonfish Brewery (221 East Main St., Riverhead, 631-212-1265), a name they developed in the process of finding their footing as craft beer connoisseurs. They hosted a grand opening on Dec. 5 at the brew pub.

Redefine Meal Prep

Redefine Meal Prep’s owners Matt Riss and Mark Ciaburri at the chain’s new Riverhead location. (Photo Courtesy of Redefine Meal Prep)

Redefine Meal Prep, a Long Island-based chain offering healthy prepared meals, has opened a new location on Old Country Road in Riverhead. Over 60 ready-to-eat dishes are created with balanced nutrition in mind, made with fresh ingredients and proteins like chicken, beef, salmon and shrimp.



Long Ireland Beer Company

Long Ireland Beer Company, a fixture at 817 Pulaski St. since 2011, will be closing its doors Dec. 31. The brewery’s owners announced the decision on social media Dec. 13, expressing sadness and thanking the beer-quaffing public for their support over the past 14 years.



Original reporting by Chris Francescani, Stephanie Villani, Amanda Olsen, Ana Borruto, Parker Schug, Brendan Carpenter, Amy Zavatto and Nicole Wagner