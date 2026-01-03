Year in Review: Top news from the schools

A fourth grade class poses outside Riley Avenue Elementary on the first day of school. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Riverhead schools didn’t see the same administrator drama of last year, and with order in place at the top, students and staff were able to focus on education. The Shoreham-Wading River district weathered some blows this year, however. As was the case historically in the district when crisis struck, the community showed its support. Here are some of the top headlines from the Riverhead Central School District and Shoreham-Wading River Central School District.

Butterfly Effect Project students all rave about the program and participating Riverhead teachers and administrators are looking to expand it. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The Butterfly Effect Project has partnered with Roanoke Avenue Elementary School for the 2024-25 school year to implement a new initiative aimed at encouraging high school students to consider teaching as a career. The program, called Teachers of Tomorrow, brings teens from Riverhead and William Floyd high schools into classrooms once a month to work directly with children under the supervision of an experienced teacher.

In response to serious concerns over new White House executive orders, the Riverhead Central School District administration and Board of Education outlined preventative steps they plan to take to protect students from the potential threat of immigration enforcement actions.

It takes a village to turn a high school sports program around. It takes parents, community members, coaches, administrators — all working together. It takes kids buying in. It takes commitment, sacrifice and belief. Riverhead High School athletic director Brian Sacks is doing whatever it takes to right the ship and return the Blue Waves to a level of competitiveness they’ve been striving to achieve since the school board decided to cut sports after two failed budget votes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Riverhead Middle School Middle Masques drama club summoned both laughter and applause for its production of Beetlejuice Jr. this past weekend. It was the first time Beetlejuice Jr. has been performed on Long Island.

The Riverhead Central School District’s 16th annual Black History Month community event at the high school last Thursday again proved itself an evening of celebration and commemoration. Once again, high school math teacher Alethia Ford led the event, acting as mistress of ceremonies.

Barber Rashad Goff shaved a message into Roanoke Elementary School principal Thomas Payton’s hair. (Credit: courtesy Jahquel Blount)

For 20 years, Roanoke Avenue Elementary School principal Thomas Payton has gone to extreme lengths to instill a love of reading in his students. His annual reading challenge is a tradition built on creativity, enthusiasm and quite a bit of good-natured self-sacrifice. He grows his hair long while the students read, read, read. It all ends with him getting a haircut, in front of the students.

Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education gave its second presentation on the 2025-26 budget this week. The proposed budget includes an increase of $9.9 million over last year, to $211,434,000 — a nearly 5% hike that officials said would not pierce the state tax cap.

The new head varsity football coach, Donald Nelson was born in Riverhead. He wore the Riverhead blue and white. He left blood, sweat and tears on coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field, playing running back in the ’80s. He was part of Riverhead’s coaching staff in 1988 when the team won the Rutgers trophy, which is awarded to the best team in Suffolk County. He bleeds blue.

The Riverhead Central School District Board of Education approved the appointment of its new superintendent, Robert Hagan. He officially stepped into the role on July 1.

Senior Angelina Price is finally getting her shot as starting goalie for the SWR boys squad. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Angelina Price has been toiling behind-the-scenes for years. “Cheeto,” as everyone calls her, has patiently waited for an opportunity in the shadows of now graduated NCAA Division I goalie Jaden Galfano. Now in her senior year, the role of starting Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse goalie was finally hers.

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District community was in mourning after announcing the sudden death of dedicated educator, soccer coach and mentor Adrian Gilmore. Superintendent Gerard Poole confirmed Ms. Gilmore, 42, suffered a medical event on Tuesday afternoon at Albert G. Prodell Middle School and sent a letter on Friday informing the school community of her tragic passing.

Right-hander Matthew Zambriski retired 21 straight batters on just 75 pitches in a perfect game. He will take his talents to an NCAA Divan 1 school (Credit: Bill Landon)

Perfection is an anomaly — especially on the baseball diamond — but on Tuesday afternoon at Pulaski Street Sports Complex, Riverhead’s sophomore pitching phenom Matthew Zambriski made it a reality. Riverhead defeated Central Islip 22-0 and Zambriski threw a perfect game — retiring all 21 batters in a seven-inning complete game shutout — the first in school history, according to head coach Kevin Kerman.

The LaxOut Cancer fundraiser at Shoreham-Wading River High School has been a highlight on the Wildcats schedule since 2009, the year the lacrosse program decided to raise money for a local child battling cancer. Since then, the annual event has grown to be able to help multiple families within and outside the community each year. Fundraising is a year-long effort for the volunteer-only staff; whether through sponsorships, gift baskets, donations or concession stand profits, the annual tournament supports those who need it most.

For the 2025–26 school year, the Shoreham-Wading Central School District has proposed a $89.3 million budget, a nearly $1.1 million increase from the current school year’s spending plan. It includes a 1.95% tax levy hike that will not pierce the state cap.

Three administrative jobs are not included in Riverhead Central School District’s 2025-26 budget — the executive director of elementary education, director of STEM and director of humanities.

Riverhead High School hosted its first car show in the back parking lot of the school. The event was organized by 17-year-old senior Daniel Carty, who wanted to share his passion for cars with his fellow students.

Not one, but two Riverhead golfers qualified for the New York State championship at Wild Wood Country Club in Rush, N.Y., on June 8. Angelina Gust, a senior, and Madison Marshak, a freshman, are the first Riverhead girls to qualify, finishing third and seventh, respectively, in the Suffolk County tournament.

The championship Riverhead High School varsity softball team. Front row, from left, Morgan Gajowski, Eden Greenwood, Sophia Viola, Shay Bealey, Olivia Sulzer. Back from left, Ashlee Rogers, Amber Farrugia, Braedyn Macleod, Bella D’Andrea, Madison Saladino, Adriana Martinez, Emma Freeborn, Madison Dupree, Mya Marelli, Jordyn Kwasna. (Credit: Leslie Kwasna)

For the first time in school history, the Riverhead varsity softball team won the Suffolk County championship with a 4-1 victory over Sachem North Saturday, May 31, at Martha Avenue Park in Bellport.

At the Tuesday, June 10, Riverhead Central School District Board of Education meeting, the board formally accepted the resignation of member Brian Connelly. Mr. Connelly had just been reelected in May. The last regular school board meeting he attended was January 28.

When he got hired as a fifth grade teacher in Riverhead Central School district four years ago, new coach Nic DeZenzo reached out to Athletic Director Brian Sacks and expressed his interest in coaching the soccer team if the job ever opened up.

After nine years as the director of health, physical education and athletics at Riverhead Central School District, Brian Sacks has decided to step down from the position to take a job closer to home at Plainedge High School in North Massapequa.

Dani (pronounced “Donny”) Braga is no stranger to championships, having won multiple as a player and coach over his career. Now, he’s trying to bring that winning pedigree to Shoreham-Wading River since he’s accepted the job to be the head varsity boys soccer coach.

There’s a new athletics director on the block this year at Shoreham-Wading River Central School District. Deb Ferry leads the Wildcats starting Aug. 13. Ms. Ferry was appointed Shoreham-Wading River’s new director of health, physical education and athletics and plans to have a “boots on the ground approach” in the schools. She will replace former athletics director Eric Bramoff, who joined the district in July 2024.

Gone are the days of texting and scrolling during class, as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide bell-to-bell ban on internet-enabled devices in schools takes effect this fall.

Effective in October, the Riverhead Central School District board of education will create its new Community Involvement and Language Access Advisory Committee to bridge gaps in communication. The committee is tasked with alerting leadership of community concerns. This includes access to student services and co-curricular programs, as well as language access issues for non-English speaking students and parents.

Ethan Greenidge, a Riverhead graduate and former NFL player, teamed up with Riverhead CAP to donate to Phillips Avenue Elementary School Sept. 12. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Ethan Greenidge, a 2015 Riverhead High School graduate and former NFL player, has been teaming up with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program for the last few years. They came together again at Phillips Avenue Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 12, meeting some of the kids and continuing their outreach and mission.

The Shoreham-Wading River High School community honored the legacy of late girls’ soccer coach Adrian Gilmore on Sept. 27 at the inaugural Adrian Gilmore Game. (Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River Central School District)

The Shoreham-Wading River community celebrated the legacy of beloved girls’ soccer coach Adrian Gilmore during the district’s inaugural Gilmore Game, held Sept. 27 against William Floyd High School.

The rich, warm tones of Christian Seymour’s saxophone cut through the stillness, each note deliberate and precise. Day after day, the Riverhead High School senior carved out an hour to get his solo for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) just right. Christian became the latest Riverhead student to get perfect 100 scores on his NYSSMA evaluations for not one, but two instruments — the alto saxophone and the baritone saxophone.

Riverhead’s girls volleyball team put aside their season-long struggles in front of a big home crowd during their annual Spike Out Cancer fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 10. The win was especially sweet since the event helped raise money for a Riverhead mom battling cancer.

Riverhead High School’s Advanced Placement program has grown dramatically over the past two decades, more than doubling its offerings from fewer than 10 to more than 20 courses today. Nearly 600 students take at least one AP course during high school, with 51 graduates earning AP Scholar designation last year by scoring 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

From left, Aquebogue Elementary School Assistant Principal Jaclyn Kenney, teacher Paula Almonte, school nurse Dawn Carrera, school resource officer Kaley Castantine, and Principal Bryan Miltenberg. (courtesy photo)

When teacher Paula Almonte heard that one of her fourth-graders was seriously injured during a recess football game at Aquebogue Elementary School, she hurried to his side and held his hand to keep him calm. She along school nurse Dawn Carrera, security guard Tarrence Laird and school resource officer Kaley Castantine — helped ensure the boy got the care he needed. The four staff members were honored by the Riverhead Board of Education at its Oct. 23.

Zach Makarewicz heads the ball of a corner kick. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Wildcats brought a flawless 15-0 record and a top-five ranking in New York state into the playoffs. After defeating Islip 4-0 in the Suffolk County Class A semifinals, Shoreham-Wading River was tasked with taking down Elwood/John Glenn in the Suffolk County championships. The Knights got the victory in overtime with Jake Piacentini finding the game-winner with eight minutes remaining before penalty kicks.

Two dozen boys’ golf teams made the Suffolk County playoffs. A semifinal matchup was slated to be played at Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. No. 4 Riverhead had to face No. 1 Sayville. Unfortunately, Sayville won the match, 7.5-1.5 (204-213 by total strokes) and later went on to win their first team championship in seven years, defeating Sachem, 8-1.

Gary Karlson has spent every one of his 25 years with the Riverhead school district in its elementary schools, first as a teacher at Phillips Avenue Elementary, then at Roanoke Avenue before moving up to Aquebogue Elementary School as an administrator. After a brief stint as an assistant principal at Roanoke, Mr. Karlson landed at Riley Avenue.

Eddie Bedell, 18, has officially been part of the scouting world since he was in first grade and he is now an Eagle Scout. He refurbished a picnic table at Aquebogue Elementary School and donated a bench dedicated to his favorite teacher, Keri Stromski.

Effective Dec. 1, former Blue Wave athletic stand-out Melissa Edwards was officially named director of health, physical education and athletics at Riverhead Central Schools.

“When I saw the position open up, I knew I had to throw my hat in the ring,” Ms. Edwards said. “When you love athletics and you love education and you love being around kids, there’s no job better. It’s my dream job. And most importantly, Riverhead is home.”









