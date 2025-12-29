In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2025
The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2025.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
Sidney Douglas “Sid” Beebe Jr.
Christopher M. “Chilo” Cajigas
Adam Vincent “Zack” Doroski Jr.
Cornelius James “Neil” Droogan
Marilyn Jean (née Hamilton) Gatz
Joseph Peter Lebkuecher Jr.
Charles Lemuel Lauer
Anna V. Lenceski
Martin J. Lennon
Eleanor M. Mealy
Charles “Chuck” Mebus
Cathleen Mickaliger
Lawrence P. Milius
Ellen Marie (Griffin) Pantaleo
George A. Schilpp Jr.
Marie M. Schultz
Brandon Joseph Sill
John D. Sinning Sr.
George Henry Starkie Jr.
Frank J. Starzee
Stephen J. Stimpfel
Clifford Edward Stokley
Marcjanna Stolarzewicz
Dolores Strong
Marian G. Stroup
Edward J. “Cookie” Sujeski III
Theresa Anne (Oldakowski) Szymczak
Stella S. (Kapassakis) Tsismenakis
Rose Marie Jane (Kilkenny) Weber
Joyce A. Williamson
Thomas H. Witschi