In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2020
There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.
The “ranks are thinning,” you will hear, as well as that “the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people.”
In the year 2020, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard these sayings often.
The following is a list of obituaries published by the News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2020.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
Beatrice Phyllis Carter Butler
Katherine ‘Kay’ Grathwohl Fisher
Carolyn ‘Cally’ Alar Schmersal Rhodes
Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to the Riverhead News-Review by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.