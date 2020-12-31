In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2020

There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.

The “ranks are thinning,” you will hear, as well as that “the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people.”

In the year 2020, amid the global coronavirus pandemic, we’ve heard these sayings often.

The following is a list of obituaries published by the News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2020.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

José ‘Pepe’ Acosta

Bonnie G. Adams

Robert Thomas Adipietro

Florence ‘Happy’ Agoglia

Marianne Aksamit

Frances I. Alec

Robert Gary Aleksander Sr.

Richard Edward Allen

Adele M. Ambrose

Jane Ameden

Betty R. Angstadt

Nerieda Antonick

Henry J. Arbeiter

Laura Elizabeth Atkins

Lykara M. Atkins

Charles J. Au

Nannie Virginia Ayers

B

Thomas J. Barrett

Audrey R. Bartlette

Theodore O. Beebe

Kathryn P. (Kellar) Belbey

Lafayette T. Bernard

Julia Ann McLaughlin Blom

Joseph Conrad Bobinski

Jadwiga Bogdziun

Barbara Jean Bogue

Walter R. Bonczyk

Edward Joseph Bonn

Kathy L. Booker

Mary J. Bowen

Henry James Boyd

Janet A. Boyle

Marie M. Bradensten

James O. Branch

Arthur J. Breen

Arlene R. Bridges

Frank Raymond Brown

Sabrina J. Brown

Scott Herrick Brown

Edward J. Bruzdoski

Wesley Bullock

William Buniski

Michael E. Burden

Jennifer M. Burgess

Beatrice Phyllis Carter Butler

James L. Butler

C



Dorothy M. Caggiano

Alerio A. Cardinale

Leroy Carroll Jr.

Fred Moore Carter II

Aniello ‘Neal’ D. Catapano

Peter Joseph Cenotti Sr.

Rufus Chandler Jr.

Susan T. Chiaramonte

Geraldine Mary Christman

Rosalie M. Ciletti

Mary Lou Cleary

Allen Goldsmith Cox

Richard Craven

Elizabeth A. Creighton

Elaine E. Cuddy

Michael Edward Curley

Mary Czelatka

Joseph W. Czulada Jr.

D

Vincent J. Daley

William J. D’Ambrosia

Evelyn Daniels

Veronica Davis

Noel de la Motte

Dariel Demetriou

Michael DeNicolo

Lois E. DeWall

Walter DeWall

Richard D. Diem

Joseph DiGregorio

Katherine Domaleski

June J. Donahue

Arline M. Doppel

Robert M. Doremus

Phyllis G. Dupree

E

Dr. Constantino Economos

Elizabeth Edwards

Terry Lee Edwards

Wayne Ehlers Jr.

Alec Edward Elak Jr.

Estelle Wells Evans

F

Harvey Allen Feit

Helen ‘Daisy’ Finne

Mary M. Fioto

Katherine ‘Kay’ Grathwohl Fisher

Mary Anna Fisher

George Edward Freeman

Stephanie Frost-Kujawski

G

William H. Gaines

Alice H. Galka

Elizabeth (Bette) Gambino

James R. Giambalvo

Ronald Giffin

Anthony ‘Tony’ Giordano

Joan D. Golden

Francis J. Goroleski

Peter J. Grattan Jr.

Anthony (Tony) Grodski

Carolyn J. Guyton

H



Robert J. Hall

Linda B. Hanna

Ned Harroun

Rebecca C. Havens

Audrey H. Hazzard

Gail Heck

Gustav ‘Gus’ Hegner

Karen Ann Helinski

Ann D. Hemblo

Lenard ‘Sonny’ H. Henderson

Arthur Nelson Hendrickson

John Hernandez

Curtis Eugene Highsmith Sr.

Thomas Lee Hill

Russell L. Hillman

Harry Andrew Hodgins

Robert L. Hollis

Larry E. Holeman

Susan Lynn Horn

Jay A. Hulse Jr.

Lorraine E. Hulse

I

Mary Ignasiak

J



Allen Jackson

Walter J. James

Lorraine Johnson

Richard Allen Johnson

Russell E. Jones

Larry Judd

K

Mary Ann Kaelin

Robert J. ‘Ducky’ Kaelin

Walter R. Kaelin Jr.

Glenn Barry Kantor

Paul A. Kapustka

Sarah E. Kasprzyk-Quick

William J. Keller Jr.

Natalie Ann Keller-Schoen

Cecilia T. Kenny

Michael J. Kielkowski

Mary Klatt

Barbara Kleczkowska

Barbara J. Kobielski

Jean M. Konkel

Eleanor Koroleski

Richard Allen Kowalski Sr.

Arthur V. Krafve

Harry J. Kratoville Jr.

Louise C. Kratoville

Ingrid Kretschmer

Donald Kruel

Constance Rita Kwasna

L

Bernard Langhorne Sr.

Ella Lemmen Lawless

Lois Lengenfelder

Howard E. ‘Howie’ Lewin

James Lewis Jr.

Rosaria Maria Liberatore

Justin Brett Ligon

Lynn Renee Ligon

Rosella Mae Lopez

Linda M. Lorenz

Russell F. Lowell

Katherine R. Lucas

Mary Amend Lundberg

James Joseph Lyons

M

Stella Mackno

Frank David Macksel

John George Madsen

Chester R. Majeski

John J. ‘Jack’ Malone

Irene G. Maltese

Barbara J. Marczewski

Constantinos ‘Gus’ Markotsis

Irene Marshall

Dorothy Winters Mathisen

James Joseph Mazzaferro Sr.

Kathryn Mazzaferro

William A. ‘Bill’ McCartin

Samuel O. McCoy

Ralph A. McElheny

Linda L. McKay

Gertrude Catherine McLean

Joan Kaelin McNulty

Aubrey Mealy Jr.

Margaret E. Mebus

William A. Meyer

Mary Ann Michalecko

Zachee Michel III

Anna C. Mickaliger

James Miller Sr.

Joseph Thomas ‘Sonny’ Miller

Peter H. Miller

John A. Monahan

Pamela D. Monique

Marilyn J. Montague

Dora M. Moore

Louis R. Moore

Kathy R. Morse

Ethel R. Mosley

Christine K. Muchowski

Victoria Ann Mulcahy

George J. Mullen Jr.

Michael Francis Murphy

N

Eugenia Nappo

Shirley C. Nash

Jeffrey H. Nelson

Kenneth Nelson

Bernard F. Niecko

Mary S. Nixon

Margaret Noone

Elmer E. ‘Zeke’ Normandin III

O

Daria Blanche Okrasinski

Walter ‘Sonny’ O’Kula

Dorothy A. Oldani

William H. Oliver Jr.

Marne Olsen

Leonard J. Orlando

Regina Anne Orlowski

Maureen C. Ostermann

P

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Pace

Veronica Palamidessi

Joan Valentine Pantaleo

Philomena ‘Minnie’ Patti

Ann R. Pavlakis

Margaret Rose Pawlik

Robert Joseph Pekar

Jacqueline Penney

Clarence B. Perkins

David Barner Peterson

Marianne Pinney

Cynthia Lynne Piro

Richard R. Prieto

R

Harriett Rogers Rackett

Lana Y. Randall

Deborah J. Reeve

Carolyn ‘Cally’ Alar Schmersal Rhodes

Janet L. Richardson

Efrain ‘Frank’ Rivera

Ava Dee Robinson

Diane S. Robinson

Elaine R. Robinson

Margaret Robinson

Mary F. Roche

Malcolm A. Rogers Jr.

Carl Martin Rohn

Sylvia Rouse

William P. Ruland

Gloria (Rylander) Russell

S

Dawn Sadowski

Patricia R. Satkoski

Ellen M. Saunders

Irene ‘Yippy’ Sawastynowicz

John T. Schmitt

Carl (Chuck) H. Schneider

George D. Schoenberg

Lewis M. Schumejda Jr.

Rita M. Schwenker

Peter S. Seebeck

Joseph Thomas Sheppard

Joseph H. Sieminski

James M. Slater

Allen Smith

Douglas Alan Smith Sr.

Paul R. Smith

Patricia Ann Sosnowski

Dennis A. Soverall

Jane Crabtree Stark

William E. Stark

Lourdes Starke

Edwin M. Stelzer

Andrew C. Stulsky

Bronislaus ‘Bruno’ Swiatocha

Edna Sydlowski

Felix B. Szczepanik

T

Laura Ann Tague

MaryAnn Tague

Walter O. Taylor

Mary Cornelia Theoharides

Marilyn J. Thompson

Frank Tommasini

Rodney W. Trappen

William E. Trent

Anastasia Mary Troyan

John F. Troyan Jr.

Artemios V. Tsismenakis

Louis Tuleja

Doris Turbush

U

Patricia Underwood

Reginald G. Underwood Jr.

V



Carol A. Van Houten

Joseph Frederic Verrecchio

Wallace Jay Voegel Sr.

W

Donald Everett Wagner

David Carney Walker

Harold F. Walters

Norman H. Wamback

DeWitt Y. Warner

Christopher S. Washington

Carl Clemens Weaver

John A. Wilcenski Sr.

Joyce M. Wilkins

Ruth B. Williamson

Harold William Wilsberg

Brian Michael Wines

Elizabeth Anne Wiwczar

Victoria A. Woolley

George Juno Worthington Jr.

George J. Worthington Sr.

Mary Frances Worthington

Hilary E. Wowak

Y



Robert E. Yeomans

Z

Cecelia E. Zaleski



Frank J. Zaneski

Stanley R. Zaweski Jr.

Lawrence B. Zebroski

Esther Zumbo

Editor’s Note: This list was compiled from obituaries submitted to the Riverhead News-Review by families of the deceased and area funeral homes. Obituaries not submitted to us for publication and news stories were not included.