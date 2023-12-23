In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2023

The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2023.

Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:

A

Wesley Dean Ackley

Dwayne R. Adsitt

Frances L. Allen

Lois T. Anderson

Joan F. Au

B

Jeanette Christine Bailey

Margarethe Barthalt

Gustav Bartra

Dorothy Winsor (Carter) Bascomb

William Bauer

Earl W. Bedrick

Eugenia ‘Jennie’ Beebe

Donna Benanti

Gary Peter Benjamin

Joan P. Bernath

Bradley James Berthold

Patrick Biancone

Dirk Blank

Marilyn Blumstein

Arline Boeckman

Pamela Bohack-Cheek

David M. Boscola

Frederic H. Boutcher III

Robert A. Boyle

John ‘Jack’ F. Brophy

Joan K. Brown

Ralph Brown

Robert Thomas Browne

Joseph W. Brush Jr.

Julia L. Bryant

Mary Ann Buchanan

Florence J. Buckley

Elizabeth A. Buniski

Agnes E. ‘Nora’ Busch

C

Patricia Callas

Saverio (Sam) Joseph Camarda

Verna M. Campbell

Dennis Alan Carbone

Renato Caruso

John Edwin Cashwell Sr.

Natalia Castro-Chacon

Dante Lawrence Catullo

Betty Caviano

Gerard G. Ceberek

Robert W. Ceckowski

Kathryn Zoe Chagnon

Marjorie Louise Christianson

Kathie Ann Cibulski

Juanita Ann Cid

Frank Cirruzzo Jr.

Robert Thomas Clements

Patricia Joan ‘Pat’ Combs

Thomas Paul Combs

Patricia Ann Connelly

Robert J. Connelly

Thomas Robert Conrad

Joseph A. Conway Sr.

Jean Helen Cooper

William J. Corbin

James Brian Corbley

Joyce Corby

Ollie T. Crump Jr.

Thomas F. Cruso

Harold F. Culver Sr.

Keith E. Curven

D

Dorothea F. Dabney

Irene B. Dabrowski

Lewis L. Dacus

Gloria A. Darin

Vincent Joseph DeCarle

Mary Ellen Deduck

Elizabeth E. ‘Betty’ DeFriest

Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney

Carl Michael Deliteris

Marian Drozd Denyse

Dorothy Anne Dietzel

James G. ‘Tony’ Dill Jr.

Joan Marie Dixon

Raymond J. Dlag

Emma R. Dolson

Jonathan D. Downing

Hertha Drake

Danny Drobny

E

William ‘Nate’ Edington

Linda Marie Edwards

F

Mary F. Fabian

Ryan MP Falek

Victor Anthony Farinha Jr.

Dorothy Helen Farnbach

David Felix

Nicholas Anthony Ferreri

Irene Fialkowski

Dora Emilia Victoria Figueroa

George Filla

Jeanne Marie McKillop Finger

Walter ‘Walt’ Charles Finger

Jerina A. Fisher

Domingo Juan Francisco

Bertha L. Fricke

Muriel Froehlich

Donald Claude Fuller

G

Charlie Gackenheimer

Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr.

Arline Mary Galasso

Anthony C. Gallo

Preston C. Gamble

Frank R. Genovese

Jennifer Gertler

Richard W. Grathwohl

Roger F. Grattan

John R. Groneman Sr.

H

Lorraine A. Haeg

Charles H. Haeseker

Patricia Langsdorf Hagen

Lelia Lawrence Hamilton

Michael G. Hance

Wilbert E. Hannes

Robert E. Harrington

Patricia Diana Harris

Elinor J. Hawkins

Everett ‘Chuck’ Hanyo

Janet M. Healy

Anita Heimink

Richard Albert Herzog

Margaret Justine Hoffman

Philip F. Hoffman

Allen E. Huggins

Zina Hull

Carol G. Huntington

J

John J. Jackowski Jr.

Raymond J. Janis Jr.

Margaret Dowie Jellett

Donna Marie Joseph

K

Ilya Iosifovich Kabakov

Warren George Kappenberg

Phillip Charles Karda

Donna Marie Kasprzyk

Joan Mary Katulak

Robert W. Keller

Diana M. Kellerman

Kathleen P. Kelly

William Charles Kelly Sr.

Beverly Ann Kendall

Francis John ‘F.J.’ Kiernan Jr.

Nancy D. Killen

Bryan Michael Kisiel

Bozenna Komosa

Edward A. Kopack

Dorothy H. Kotylak

Benjamin Kowalchuk

Florence L. Kowalsick

Helen Patricia Krupski

Stanley W. Krupski Jr.

Peter R. Kruszon

John P. Kujawski Jr.

Veronica Kukla

Thomas F. Kurpetski

Sandy Soteris Kyrkostas

L

Pattie F. Langhorne

Anne C. Lao

Johan Karsten Larsen Jr.

David Michael Ligon

Carol Ann Lisowy

Stanley C. Lojko Jr.

Tracy Lynn Lorig

Debra Ann Lynch

M

Madeline Margaret Madrazo

Geraldine A. Manuel

Christine M. Mapes

Jutta J. Mariotti

Lynn Markowski

Matthew J. Martin

James Stanley Martinsen

Brian Douglas Mayo

Raymond Mayo

Dorothy Elizabeth Mazzaferro

Thomas Francis McCarney

Sivelene McCoy

Michael J. McDonnell

Daisy Meier

Bernice Joyce Melly

Helene Estelle Meras (Jordan)

Claudette Mary Messana

Dennis Miloski

Joseph P. Moreno

Richard H. Morse

Maria Katina Mrva

Richard F. Mullen Jr.

N

Laura Marie Worthington Nabrezny

Antoinette L. Nabrizny

Christine Elizabeth ‘Christie’ Nietupski

Mary Lou Northridge

O

Eileen Ethel Oddon

Bryan D. Ofeldt

Dr. Patricia O’Neill

Daniel J. Osip

Margaret L. Overton

Dorothy M. Owen

P

Alvin Lenard Pace

Eleanor ‘Holly’ McKallor Page

Hilda Parrish

George L. Penny IV

Carol Ann Peters

Jeanne C. Pflum

Frederick ‘Shorty’ Phillips

Barbara Anne Podlas

Thomas (Tommy) J. Podlas Sr.

Robert Walter Pritchard

Virginia A. Purcell

Q

Carolann F. Quinn

Merriel L. Quinn

R

Charles Edward Raffe

Douglas A. Randall

Peter Michael Ratzke

David Stanley Raynor III

Jane Meredith Reilly

Audrey Ann Reinhardt

Maryanne Michelle Renz

Faye L. Reynolds

Janice Louise Rice

Gregory M. Richards

Doris May Rogalski

Barbara D. Rollins

Carmen E. ‘Lolly’ Rottkamp

S

Jackie W. Salcedo

Michael A. SantoPietro

Charles Saperstein

Louis J. Sapienza

Regina Lee Sargent

Lynda M. Saunders

Albina C. Sawicki

Anthony J. Scali

Roy A. Schelin Jr.

Beverly Ann Schmidt

Robert John ‘Bobby’ Schneider

Gerard H. ‘Jerry’ Schultheis

Dante J. Scioscia Jr.

Heidi Ann Scott

Doris S. Scudder

Stephen A. Shan

Michael Shaughnessy

Janet May Shaw

Fred F. Sherman Jr.

Edward G. Simmons

Glenn R. Singer

Harold Roy Sinko

Sylvia Skabry

Virgie M. Skeeter

John ‘Jack’ Skipka

Hadley Edward Sloben

Nancy Marie Smith

Patricia Mae Smith

Dr. Peter Russell Smith

Raymond L. Smith

Russell Lee Smith Sr.

William P. Snay

Frank John Sobotka Jr.

George F. Spath

Leonora Spivak

Steven Sponza

Robert ‘Bob’ Douglas Stakey Sr.

Roy F. Stakey

Diane Elizabeth (Bobinski) Stark

Jean Szot Stasiukiewicz

Nancy J. Stedman

Dorothy Francis Alice Stepnoski

Walter H. Stewart

RuthAnn Lapinski Strasser

Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann (Kewie)

Jane Marie Robbins Svoboda

Stanley Sydlowski

Doris M. Sypher

Mary J. Szczepanik

T

Carol Talmage

Jane L. Talmage

Robert D. Taylor

Alfred J. ‘Al’ Terp Sr.

Robert Joseph Theriault

Trahmel Jamal Thompson

Winifred ‘Wini’ Bosch Titterton

Patti Jo Deerkoski Tocci

John M. Tooker

Astri Torkelsen

Lars Torkelsen

Tor Kjell Torkelsen

Nina L. Trent

Ashton Kyle Tripptree

Jacqueline R. Trojanowski

Edward Truskoski

Douglas Corwin Turbush

Hattie A. Turner

Camellia ‘Kaye’ Turpin

V

John James Vaccarelli

Colin P. VanVliet

Joseph J. Velazquez

Florence (Krajewski) Volinski

Arnold W. Vollmoeller Sr.

Mark Anthony Vonatzski

W

Eileen Marie Walters

Reese W. Walters Jr.

James D. Weeden

Justine K. Weeden

Barbara Jean Weeks

Henry C. Weismann III

Norma ‘Polly’ Sammis Wells

Ethan Joel Whittington

James E. Wigington Sr.

Louise C. Wilkinson

Brian K. Williams

Trudy Florence Wold

Frank W. Wruck

David Wulforst

Yvonne ‘Bonnie’ Wulforst

Z

James E. Zaleski

Stanislawa Zalewska

Juneann D. Zarzecki

Daniel A. Zaveski

Jadwiga Zawadzka

Joseph S. Zuhoski

Victor Joseph Zupa