In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2023
The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2023.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
A
Dorothy Winsor (Carter) Bascomb
C
Bernadette de Gutierrez-Mahoney
E
F
G
Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr.
H
J
K
Francis John ‘F.J.’ Kiernan Jr.
M
N
Laura Marie Worthington Nabrezny
Christine Elizabeth ‘Christie’ Nietupski
O
P
Q
R
S
Robert ‘Bob’ Douglas Stakey Sr.
Diane Elizabeth (Bobinski) Stark
Dorothy Francis Alice Stepnoski
Kathryn Ellen Stutzmann (Kewie)
T
Winifred ‘Wini’ Bosch Titterton
V
W
Z