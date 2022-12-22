In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2022
There are a couple of old sayings that sum up our feelings when important people in our lives pass away.
The ranks are thinning, you will hear, as well as that the cemeteries are filled with irreplaceable people. Both statements are true and untrue since every day people pick up a fallen standard. Even though we’re diminished by the deaths of those who have dedicated their unique lives to doing good, there are always others who are ready to replace them, even when we’re sometimes left with an emotional void that will never allow us to feel whole again.
A family mourns loved ones who are gone, and a community also can mourn the loss of people who thinned the ranks through their passing.
The following is a list of obituaries published by the Riverhead News-Review for Riverhead area residents and public figures who died in 2022.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
